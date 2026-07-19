Kubayi to ask Ramaphosa to suspend IDAC chief Andrea Johnson

Kubayi's planned request follows testimony at the Commission alleging that IDAC officials interfered in sensitive cases.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi is preparing to ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend Andrea Johnson, head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC).

This comes as allegations of interference and repeated delays at the Madlanga Commission intensify scrutiny of South Africa’s anti‑corruption unit.

Interference

Kubayi’s planned request follows testimony at the Commission alleging that IDAC officials interfered in sensitive cases.

According to News24, Kubayi said Johnson’s suspension is necessary “to protect the integrity of the institution while the Commission does its work.”

National Director of Public Prosecutions Andy Mothibi confirmed he and Kubayi held urgent discussions with Johnson, stating that “the integrity of the Directorate is non‑negotiable.”

Madlanga Commission

Johnson has failed to appear before the Commission on multiple occasions. On 13 July, she was hospitalised en route to testify, producing a medical certificate that Commission chair Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga described as “useless” for containing no verifiable information.

Madlanga noted that other witnesses had testified despite being hospitalised, questioning why Johnson’s evidence could not proceed.

Evidence leader Mahlape Sello said Johnson’s testimony was too central to be handled without her presence, resulting in an adjournment.

Criminal investigation

The Commission has heard allegations that Johnson interfered in a criminal investigation involving suspended Crime Intelligence, Major‑General Feroz Khan.

Retired Hawks Colonel Kobus Roelofse testified that Johnson’s supervisory role complicated his handling of a protected disclosure implicating her conduct.

Further evidence indicated Johnson sent Khan the contents of an assault docket before his warning statement was taken, prompting a Hawks investigation into obstruction of justice. It has been disclosed that as of May 2026, a prosecutor had already been assigned to determine whether to bring charges against her.

The Citizen sought comment from both Kubayi and Ramaphosa’s spokesperson. Kubayi responded that she could “not comment” on the News24 report, stressing that she had not spoken to that publication.

MK party calls for suspension

Last week, the MK party formally joined calls for Johnson’s suspension. In a letter to the National Director of Public Prosecutions,

“This letter constitutes a formal call for the immediate suspension of Advocate Andrea Johnson as Head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, pending a formal inquiry into her fitness to hold office,” MK party Member of Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development Mzwanele Manyi wrote.

“Testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has placed Advocate. Johnson is at the centre of allegations that she interfered in the handling of a criminal investigation concerning suspended Crime Intelligence Major General Feroz Khan.

“Retired Hawks Colonel Kobus Roelofse testified that he was placed under Advocate Johnson’s supervision at IDAC and that her position complicated his handling of a protected disclosure implicating her conduct, Manyi wrote.

Grounds

The letter sets out three grounds: allegations of interference, a “pattern of non‑appearance” before the Commission, and a historical conflict of interest.

It highlights testimony that Johnson sent Khan the contents of a docket before his warning statement, conduct that reportedly prompted a Hawks investigation. It also notes her repeated failure to appear before the Commission, each time citing medical certificates that Madlanga publicly criticised.

The letter also recalled reports that Johnson previously sat on an interview panel considering her husband’s employment during her tenure at the former Directorate of Special Operations.

Suspension

Manyi emphasised that suspension pending inquiry is “a precautionary and institutional safeguard, not a finding of wrongdoing,” and called for a written response to Parliament within seven days.

The MK party reserved the right to pursue further parliamentary and legal avenues should the call not receive a substantive response.

Allegations against Johnson

Johnson faces allegations of interfering with a criminal case involving Khan.

The matter originates from a complaint of common assault and intimidation filed by former Crime Intelligence officer Brigadier Leonora Phetlhe, who claimed that Khan assaulted her in June 2018.

Testimony before the commission revealed that Johnson allegedly provided Khan with access to the contents of the criminal docket before his warning statement could be taken by law enforcement.

Following this, the Hawks investigated Johnson for interference and for allegedly obstructing the course of justice.

Hawks investigator Captain Mark McLean confirmed that, as of May 2026, a prosecutor had been assigned to determine whether charges should be brought against her.

It was also disclosed by retired Hawks Colonel Kobus Roelofse that the NPA declined to pursue charges against Khan in December 2021, and that the case was officially closed the following month.