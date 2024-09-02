Mashatile: Attacks on police officers threaten national security

Between April 2023 to March 2024, 39 police officers were killed in the line of duty.

Amid growing concerns over the safety of South Africa’s police officers as crime escalates, Deputy President Paul Mashatile has highlighted the increasing dangers faced by law enforcement.

He was delivering the keynote address at the annual Commemoration Day of the South African Police Service at the Union Buildings in Pretoria yesterday.

Mashatile criticised the attacks on police officers describing them as a severe threat to national security.

“Some members of our society show no respect whatsoever for the duties performed by our law enforcement officials. These are the people who attack men and women in uniform, undermining the authority of the democratic state.

“Given that law enforcement officials serve as a crucial deterrent against crime for all South Africans, we cannot tolerate the ongoing brutality,” he said.

“An assault on the Saps is a direct attack on the state and we must take action against individuals who perpetrate this crime, which is equal to treason.”

Attacks on police officers

Between April 2023 to March 2024, 39 police officers were killed in the line of duty. This was an increase from 34 during the 2022-2023 financial year. Mashatile said 140 police officers had been honoured after losing their lives to criminals while on duty since 2021.

“This number is alarmingly high, especially considering that these are men and women who have the potential to lead the future Saps to a crime-free South Africa,” he added.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) recently arrested 18 suspected police killers between April and June this year, securing 12 convictions with a cumulative 139 years’ imprisonment. One killer received a life sentence.

But the South African Policing Union (Sapu) said this was not good enough, adding that the country should aim for zero killings of law enforcement officers.

Sapu national spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale called for more concrete measures to protect law enforcement officers beyond mere condemnation and pledges of support saying “that alone is not enough”.