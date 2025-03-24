Calls for ‘stronger crime preventions’ amid Soshanguve killings

The DA warned that targeting patrollers would discourage community involvement in safety efforts, further enabling criminals.

While the Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng called for urgent collaboration between police authorities to combat violent crime, the Ministry of Police condemned the brutal killings in Soshanguve.

According to the DA, the South African Police Service (Saps) and the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) need to strengthen their collaboration, particularly in addressing the illegal alcohol trade, which it links to escalating violence.

Need for stronger crime prevention

This comes amid the killings of community safety patrollers in Soshanguve this past weekend.

“The level of violence, with victims not only shot but also partially burned, is alarming and highlights the urgent need for stronger crime prevention measures,” DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Community Safety Crezane Bosch said.

The DA warned that targeting patrollers would discourage community involvement in safety efforts, further enabling criminals.

The party also noted that during a recent oversight inspection at the Temba Saps, officers at the Temba and Rietgat precincts confirmed that illicit alcohol sales are fuelling violent crimes in the area.

Minister condemns attack

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu expressed outrage over the attack and called on residents to assist law enforcement in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the cold-blooded murders and criminality that took place in Marry Me. These unarmed members of the community were committed to fighting crime and improving safety. It was remarkable that they took a stand against crime, and that is the right thing to do,” Mchunu said.

According to the ministry, preliminary police reports indicate that the incident occurred at around 3 am on 22 March, when a confrontation between the patrollers and five individuals escalated into violence.

By 6am, officers responding to the scene discovered the bodies of four victims with gunshot wounds, some partially burned.

Mchunu commended the Saps for launching a manhunt for the suspects and urged officers to be “vigilant and thorough” in their investigations.

He also called on residents to provide any information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible.

“The police are relying on your cooperation to ensure justice is served and those responsible are brought to account,” he said.

DA demands stronger policing

The DA has vowed to monitor the case closely and push for more effective policing to restore law and order in Soshanguve and beyond.

“A DA Gauteng-led provincial government will ensure that all police stations are equipped with the resources needed to ensure community safety,” Bosch stated.

The party extended condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a full recovery to the injured.

The attack has heightened concerns about crime levels in Gauteng, with calls for urgent interventions to curb escalating violence in informal settlements.

