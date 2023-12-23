Audi driver nabbed for driving 213km/h on 120km/h zone in Limpopo

This comes as the N1 north trends for the heavy traffic as motorists head home for the festive season.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested after being caught driving his grey Audi Q5 SUV at the speed of 213km/h on a 120 zone on Friday.

The speedster was nabbed on the N1 highway near Mokopane, in Waterberg District, said the Limpopo department of transport and community safety.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, 27 December 2023.

“Speeding constitutes reckless driving, which is a criminal offense. This arrest serves as a warning to other reckless drivers, that such behaviour will not be tolerated,” said the department.

“Law enforcement officers have an obligation to take anyone off the road if they display conduct that endangers other road users.”

According to Traffic SA, the traffic on Saturday morning between Pretoria and Polokwane was heavier than Fridays, with a queue to Pumulani Plaza starting in Montana.

A car crash has also been reported before Kranskop.

Traffic volumes are expected to increase significantly along the N1 and R101 northbound towards Polokwane, N1 from Polokwane to Beitbridge Border Post in Musina and N11 towards the Groblersbrug Border Post.

“Traffic law enforcement officers are deployed on all these routes and other critical points to monitor the situation and manage congestions,” warned the department.

Tips for motorists

The department has issued a few tips for motorists travelling long distances, including:

Maintain a safe following distance.

Do not overload passengers and goods.

Take a break every two hours or 200 kilometers to reduce fatigue.

Be patient and courteous when you approach toll gates, especially Kranskop and Nyl Plazas on the N1.

“Expect some delays due to heavy traffic. Avoid driving on the wrong side of the road and creating additional lanes as this will only cause more delays,” warned the department.

According to the department, fatal crashes start increasing after hours from 7pm to 8pm, followed by 10pm to 11pm and in the early hours of the morning between 1am and 2am.