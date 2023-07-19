Bodies of married traffic cops found in pool of blood in their lounge

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

Police on Tuesday responded to a distress call in Hospitaalpark, Bloemfontein, only to discover the lifeless bodies of a married couple who were both employed by the Mangaung Metro Municipality Traffic Department. Both bodies were lying in a pool of blood.

The 47-year-old husband and his 38-year-old wife were found dead in the lounge of their home.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said the bodies were found by the couple’s teenage daughter.

“The bodies of the traffic officers were identified by their 17-year-old daughter, who had stumbled upon the gruesome scene around 6pm.

The teenager had entered the main house from an adjacent cottage, which she shares with her 21-year-old brother.

Teen awakens brother

“Overwhelmed with shock, she promptly returned to the cottage to awaken her brother, who then contacted the police,” Covane said.

Preliminary findings from the crime scene revealed that the female victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds on her body and head.

In contrast, the male victim had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head.

Double murder

He confirmed that both victims were employed by the Mangaung Metro Municipality Traffic Department.

Covane said that police will continue to search for answers around the circumstances of the deaths.

Local residents have been urged to come forward with any information that may assist the investigation.

“In light of the circumstances, heightened vigilance and support for the affected family and community members are at the forefront of our efforts,” Covane said.