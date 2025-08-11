Rain in KZN, but fine and cool weather in other parts of SA

Saws only issued one warning for adverse weather conditions.

The South African Weather Services (Saws) has forecast fine weather for parts of the country, but residents in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) can expect rain in the province.

After a cold, wet weekend for most parts of the country, Saws only issued one warning for adverse weather conditions.

Warning

A Yellow level 2 warning has been issued for damaging waves resulting in disruptions of small harbours and ports, and difficulty in navigation as well as possible storm surge are expected between Lambert’s Bay and Port Edward.

Other parts of the country are expected to be fine and cool elsewhere on Monday.

Gauteng

Gauteng weather will be fine and cool.

Mpumalanga

Morning fog in the south-eastern Highveld, otherwise fine and cool but partly cloudy in the east. It will be cloudy in the Lowveld.

Limpopo

Saws said Limpopo will be cloudy in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West

Fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the north- east in the evening.

Free State

Residents can anticipate cloudy in the far east at first, otherwise fine and cool.

Northern Cape

The Northern Cape has been forecast with fine in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, But cold in the south. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to southeasterly.

Western Cape

Morning fog patches in places in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to south-easterly.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south- westerly, becoming north-easterly in the afternoon

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape

The Eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool to cold. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming light and variable by late morning, but moderate north-easterly by late afternoon

KwaZulu-Natal

Residents in KZN can anticipate partly cloudy and cool but cold in the extreme south-west. Isolated showers and rain are expected in the east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming north-easterly in the evening.

