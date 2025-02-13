Body of man recovered from crocodile-infested Mvoti River in KZN [VIDEO]

Members from IPSS Security Services reported seeing a body in the Mvoti River while on routine patrols in Stanger.

Members from IPSS Security Services reported seeing a body in the Mvoti River while on routine patrols in Stanger on Tuesday.

IPSS spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said that due to the fast-flowing river and fading light, the decision was made to return on Wednesday morning.

Recovery

“This IPSS Search & Rescue and Badul Air, searched the Mvoti River from the air, and were soon able to spot the body downstream from the N2 and together with Kwadukuza Saps were able to respond to the area.

“The Croc (inflatable raft) was launched, with two rescuers, who were able to paddle downstream and recover the body. The Croc continued to make its way downriver, where Saps and IPSS search and rescue vehicles met them on the beach,” Meyrick said.

Missing man

Meyrick said the body of the man was initially unidentified.

“The identity of the body is unknown at this time, having been in the river for some time with crocodiles.

“Family members of a man reported missing two weeks ago in the Mvoti River did approach our security manager – they were notified that the body was recovered and handed over to Kwadukuza Saps. Our condolences go out to the friends and family of the deceased,” Meyrick said.

Hartbeespoort Dam recovery

In a separate incident, the body of a 36-year-old man who was reported missing was recovered from the Hartbeespoort Dam.

Police divers, assisted by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Hartbeespoort Dam, Hartbeespoort Strategic Rescue Unit (SRU) and Hartbeespoort Marine Law Enforcement, made the grim discovery on Tuesday morning.

NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam station commander Arthur Crewe said the body of the deceased man had been taken into the care of police and government health forensic pathology services.

Crewe said children raised the alarm after they witnessed the man falling out of his boat near Eagles Landing, Pecanwood Estate.

