The braai mistake most South Africans make and a master butcher’s fix

Fire is the most important ingredient in any braai. But not just the fact that it’s a burning accelerant, said master butcher Dorothy Labuschagne.

It’s about the zones you create beneath the grill that ultimately delivers the perfect braai.

She’d know, as meat is her life. Labuschagne is a certified master butcher and one of the few women in South Africa to have achieved this title.

“The most common mistake people make at a braai is with the temperature of the fire,” said Labuschagne.

“A perfect steak needs to have both a high-heat zone for searing the fat and a lower, indirect heat zone for finishing. If the fire is just too hot, the steak will burn instantly and not be cooked on the inside.”

Before hitting the coals, it’s the preparation that matters. “Any meat must be at room temperature before you braai, cook or roast it.”

She keeps her seasoning minimal. “I prefer only salt and pepper mostly, because with good quality meat, you want the natural taste of the meat to still own its place in the flavour palette. There are a few times though, depending on the cut I have, that I will add a home-made marinade.”

It’s in the fire, braaier

Beyond the wors, a steak does not have the break the bank. Fillet, rump and rib-eye are not the only cuts that make for a great grill. For people looking to save some cash without sacrificing yum, she suggested cheaper cuts that can hold their own.

“I like to use chuck or prime rib from the forequarter, that is usually more affordable than other cuts, but just as nice on a braai.”

Master butcher Dorothy Labuschagne. Picture Supplied

Labuschagne said her approach to every cut of meat is different. “When preparing Brazilian picanha with rump or sirloin, I start by seasoning it with salt and ground black pepper before I brown the fat on a hot fire.

“I then reduce the heat of the fire and braai the meat till medium rare, letting it rest for 10 minutes before cutting. Lamb ribs get seasoned with Worcestershire sauce, spice and ground black pepper, braaied on a medium hot fire till golden brown.

“When prepping boerewors, I hang it for two to three hours to wind dry it before I braai it on a warm fire till cooked. It must still be juicy.”

There is a golden rule of thumb for all meat, though, she said. “Do not overcook the meat. Make sure your fire is not too hot or too cold.”

Not too hot, not too cold, just right

The sides that are served with wors and steak are as important. “Braaibroodjies with cheese, tomato and onion. Also, a nice potato salad, pap with a tomato and onion relish or a nice garlic and cheese bread.”

But the meat’s got to be braaied with love. It was almost as if fate had drawn Labuschagne to the meat trade.

“As a child, my brother and I always helped my father when he was making biltong or droewors at home,” she said. Weekends and holidays were often spent helping in the family butchery.

“I did not know a lot about meat. Helping in the butchery over weekends and holidays made me aware of how much you could do with it. I liked how you could be creative when cutting and packing the meat.

“It was also nice interacting with customers and giving them different preparation ideas. And Slowly my passion for working in this industry grew.”

Labuschagne began her career in 1995 at Checkers Waverley as a general assistant in the store’s butchery. Three decades later, she has worked her way up to Checkers Meat Market trainer in Benoni, where she shares her knowledge with the next generation.

“It is fantastic because teaching others how to master the craft is exactly where my passion lies. I like to share the knowledge that I gained throughout the years and it excites me to see how, assisted by my guidance and support, people can grow and succeed in life.”

Now she trains butchers

A woman in a traditionally man’s world was not easy. “It has not been without its challenges as many people still don’t think that a woman can do the same things a man can, in this profession. Fortunately, I work in a supportive environment.

“In 2023 I was one the first 13 women in Africa to graduate as a certified master butcher and now, two years later there are already 34 women master butchers that have qualified through the programme.”

When she is not cutting prime, Labuschagne loves spending time at home.

“I love being surrounded by my children in the kitchen or around a braai. Also, cooking and preparing food for big family events together.”

Sometimes it’s a bring and braai, but even when it’s not, she’s the expert advisor around the fire.

“I am the person everyone comes to for answers on preparing all sorts of meat. Whether it be about the best cuts, cooking methods for the braai, potjies or roasting and even about the side dishes.”