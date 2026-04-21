GBV: Can rebuilding the family break the cycle?

Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai argued that rebuilding homes can actively break the cycle of trauma passed between generations.

Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai traded reactive policing for a “cradle-to-grave” prevention model on Tuesday.

During a high-level meeting, he suggested family restoration to stop Gender-Based Violence (GBV&F) before it starts.

Mohai led a delegation to the Matjhabeng Local Municipality in the Free State, where he argued that rebuilding homes can actively break the cycle of trauma passed down through generations.

‘Restoring fatherhood’

Mohai’s focus on “restoring fatherhood” and “nurturing stable homes” mirrored recent South African research. Studies published between 2021 and 2025 highlighted how “toxic stress” stunted early childhood development.

Studies from the University of Cape Town’s Children’s Institute confirmed this. It showed that children in high-risk areas who witnessed violence underwent neurological changes. These physical shifts in the brain increased their chances of becoming future victims or offenders.

By targeting the family unit, the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) sought to break this cycle at its source.

Rehabilitation

Mohai argued that addressing toxic behaviours and substance abuse required community-level rehabilitation.

During a site visit to the Goldfields Family Advice Shelter, the Deputy Minister assessed gaps in service delivery. While the shelter provided a vital “economic and social sanctuary,” Mohai identified the need for stronger, more accessible support systems that placed survivors at the centre of the response.

Local municipalities

“Rebuilding the family unit demanded restoring fatherhood and instilling values of respect from the cradle to the grave,” Mohai stated.

He noted that the impact of GBV&F orphaned children and deepened poverty creates a “national wound” that requires more than just policing to heal.

The Executive Mayors of Matjhabeng and Lejweleputswa, Cllr Thanduxolo Khalipha and Cllr Veronica Ntakumbana, joined the Deputy Minister in pledging unity.

This coalition, comprising traditional leaders, faith-based organisations, and the private sector, aimed to close the gap between progressive national policies and the daily reality of survivors in the Free State.

Findings from South African social science journals suggested that when local municipalities integrated GBV monitoring into their developmental planning-as seen in this engagement-reporting rates and survivor support outcomes improved significantly.

The DPME reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring these programs to ensure that the coordinated approach delivered meaningful change to the women and children of Matjhabeng.