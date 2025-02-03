Calls to scale down military role at Sona out of respect for SA troops in DRC

South African troops remain deployed in the DRC despite concerns they lack support and resources.

The DA has requested for the cancelation of the fly over at the State of the Nation Address (SONA) Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The DA has written to the Speaker of Parliament to reduce the military’s role at this week’s state of the nation address (Sona).

The military displays are one of the highlights of the opening of parliament.

However, the attacks on South African soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have left political parties and other groups concerned about the South African National Defense Force’s (SANDF) mission in the DRC.

At least 14 South African soldiers have lost their lives in the peacekeeping mission in the DRC in recent weeks.

Cancellation of planned fly-over at Sona?

DA spokesperson of Defence and Military Veterans, Chris Hattingh, said toning down the military presence at the Sona would be sensible given the position South African troops are in Congo.

“The DA has written to the Speaker of Parliament, Thoko Didiza, urging the immediate scaling-down of military parade arrangements for the upcoming Sona on 6 February 2025,” Hattingh said.

The Citizen‘s attempts to get comment from the Speaker’s office and the SANDF were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. Any update will be included once received.

Hattingh said the DA is calling for the cancellation of the planned fly-over by the South African Air Force, given the dire situation facing the SANDF.

Empathy for SA troops in Congo

There are reports that South African troops in the DRC are under-resourced and need cargo planes and other vital equipment.

“It is inappropriate for government officials and dignitaries to be entertained by grand military displays while our soldiers, under-equipped and lacking critical support, are dying on foreign soil.

“The DA firmly believes that proceeding with a patronising presentation of military capability, while our troops face hardship abroad, is not only tone-deaf but also a gross disservice to those who have sacrificed for this country,” Hattingh said.

He urged parliament to act with the necessary respect and urgency by cancelling the fly-over and scaling down the military display to recognise the challenges SA troops face.

“The DA awaits a formal response from the Speaker and will continue to push for accountability in ensuring that the plight of our soldiers is not ignored,” he said.

Meanwhile, parliament is expected to debate the deployment of the SANDF to Congo on Tuesday.

