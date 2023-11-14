Holiday season travel: The best way to avoid breakdowns

Follow this guide to know when your car is in need of a service.

The Automobile Association (AA) has advised motorists to prepare their cars for December holiday trips before time runs out.

To avoid run-ins with the law, breakdowns or interruptions, the AA advises motorists to make sure their vehicles are serviced, that the tyres are in good condition and that the necessary licences, including for trailers and caravans, are in order. In addition, the AA advised motorists to be extremely vigilant when hitting the open road to make sure they reach their destination safely.

The AA recommends security measures like the AA armed response solution, which allows you to send a panic signal at the touch of a button in the app. Or the Rem-I Amica device – a stand-alone panic button that boasts a range of features – is a great way to ensure peace of mind when travelling with family.

The AA says the following pointers will help you know when a car service is required:

• The manual says so: Particularly for owners of new cars, the vehicle manual is full of useful knowledge, not least the intervals at which you should service your car. Keeping a full service history will also help your car retain its value when it is time to sell or trade it in.

• Warning lights: This is the most obvious physical sign that your car needs a service. Ignoring a dashboard warning light can land you in deep trouble, so get a service booked as soon as possible.

• Braking problems: Modern brakes are ultra-responsive, so if you notice any issues like knocking or other noises, or oversensitivity, or resistance, you have a problem. Brake pads and fluid do not last forever.

• Squeals and squeaks: Do you hear a high-pitched whine when you turn the ignition key? Squeaks on the move can mean your power steering fluid needs replacing or that your tyres may have become unbalanced.

• Engine cutting out: Does your car stall as you pull away from traffic lights, even though you are in the right gear?

The most common causes are clogged fuel filters and dodgy spark plugs, which are easy to put right, so book a service and get them seen to.

• Vibrations: If you are not on a poor road surface and your car starts to shudder and vibrate, you need to get it checked. It might be something as simple as a loose piece of panelling or as serious as unbalanced tyres or a loose bearing. Remember, tyres are vital pieces of safety equipment on vehicles and any issues with them should be attended to immediately.

• Ignition issues: If your car coughs each time it starts, your battery could be on the way out. Call the AA to assist with a new battery on the spot.

• Waning fuel economy: If your car is doing significantly fewer litres per kilometre, it could be a sign that it needs servicing.

• Grinding gears: The sound of grinding gears is a sure sign a service is needed.

