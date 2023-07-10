‘It’s pure criminality’: Cele hints at imminent arrest of suspects behind truck arson on N3

Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa

Police Minister Bheki Cele says the police are close to finding the suspects who torched six trucks in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) over the weekend.

The incident occurred on the N3 highway at Van Reenen’s Pass on Sunday.

‘New divisions’

Cele told the SABC on Monday that he had been informed one truck in the queue at the N3 concession plaza had come under attack by occupants travelling in a white vehicle.

The suspects had forced the truck to stop before burning it.

He said that there could have been more damage.

“Fortunately, [people] that patrol the highway were there to fend off those guys to save the other trucks,” Cele said.

While the motive at this stage is not clear, the minister said the incident could have been sparked by tensions within the trucking industry.

“While we are supposed to deal with the broader problem that is known of the foreign nationals and our own drivers, there are these new divisions that are happening. As the minister of transport has said, it’s pure criminality… we just have to increase and intensify our intelligence and be able to prevent [such incidents].”

Cele also hinted at the imminent arrest of the suspects behind the attack.

“I’m told we are not very far in finding that car,” he said.

Meanwhile, another five trucks were torched in similar circumstances at Waterval Boven in Mpumalanga on Sunday.

The police confirmed the incident on Monday morning.

“The information at our disposal is that two vehicles, a Toyota Hilux bakkie and a sedan, stopped the trucks just before the Waterval Boven tunnel and set them alight without telling the drivers the motive,” provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said.

Investigations into the attack are underway, according to the police.

‘Economic sabotage’

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the attacks against trucks were “economic sabotage”.

“I am concerned about these activities which have a negative impact on our economy.

“It is almost like economic sabotage because burning six trucks on the main artery of our country is concerning in terms of the economy,” Ramaphosa told reporters on the sidelines of ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

The president indicated that there was a team already investigating such incidents.

“The intelligence agencies are going to give me a report and police will take steps to make sure we forestall whatever follow-up activity those behind this may be planning and go after them.

“It is not acceptable that trucks and facilities that are enhancing our economy are attacked. They should never be attacked,” he added.

