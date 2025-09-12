KZN minibus crash: Report expected within 48 hours after 4 pupils lost their lives

Authorities investigate Pietermaritzburg minibus crash that killed four children, with a preliminary report expected within 48 hours.

The Transport Ministry has ordered an urgent probe into the Pietermaritzburg minibus crash that killed four children, with a preliminary report expected within 48 hours.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is reeling from the accident that happened on Thursday after the driver allegedly lost control of his taxi and ploughed into a crèche. The minibus’s brakes apparently failed on the twisty road.

Four pupils died in KZN minibus crash

On Thursday, authorities reported that five pupils died in the accident.

KZN MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma, however, corrected the number from five to four on Friday, stating that one child is still critical.

Duma also said that the driver of the minibus has been arrested.

He also addressed allegations that the driver abandoned the vehicle before it ploughed into the crèche.

“It’s a sensitive matter. It’s better that we take into cognisance the families, because blowing it out of proportion and then later correcting it would be unfair. At this point in time, we are dealing with prelims,” he said to Newzroom Afrika.

The MEC promised a holistic picture of the accident once all processes by the police, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) are completed.

Preliminary report expected within 48 hours

The Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa announced that RTMC, together with the KZN traffic authorities, are investigating the cause of the crash.

The ministry said a preliminary report will be concluded in 48 hours.

Creecy and Hlengwa expressed their condolences to the families who lost their children in the accident.

They wished the pupils who sustained injuries and were admitted to various hospitals a speedy recovery.

“Both Creecy and Hlengwa have expressed their grave concerns at the disturbing number of road crashes involving learners and have emphasised that the National Road Safety Strategy, which is currently being reviewed, has safety of learners and scholar transportation high on its agenda and will be a key pillar of the strategy,” the department said.

Affected schools

The KZN Department of Education confirmed that the affected pupils were from Zibukezulu Technical High School, Sukuma Comprehensive School, Mehlokazulu Secondary School, Fundokuhle Secondary School and Henryville Primary School.

The department said on Thursday that support has been arranged for the affected families, schools and communities.

“This is a devastating tragedy that has robbed us of young lives with so much potential. What pains us even more is that this is the second accident in just a week that has claimed the lives of learners in our province,” MEC for Education Sipho Hlomuka said.

“Our hearts go out to the families, teachers and classmates of the learners who have passed on. We also keep in our prayers those who are injured, wishing them a full and speedy recovery.”

Another accident on Friday morning

On Friday morning, another scholar transport carrying pupils crashed in the same location as Thursday’s crash. The driver said the taxi had a brake failure.

MEC Duma expressed relief that no one was injured in the incident, emphasising the need for law enforcement to ensure passenger safety.

The MEC is visiting the families who lost their loved ones in Thursday’s crash on Friday afternoon.

