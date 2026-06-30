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Citizen photographer captures Phakel’umthakathi march through Jabulani [Video & Pictures]

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By Shaun Holland and Nigel Sibanda

12 minute read

30 June 2026

11:08 am

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Explore the powerful Phakelumthakathi march in Soweto, where community voices united against crime and illegal businesses.

Hundreds of community members gathered in Jabulani, Soweto, on Monday as part of the Phakel’umthakathi (Nkosikhona Ndabandaba) march, a demonstration calling for action against crime and the alleged sale of harmful and illicit goods in local communities.

The Citizen photographer Nigel Sibanda was on the ground throughout the day, documenting the march as it moved through the streets of Jabulani under a heavy police presence.

Phakelumthakathi addressing Amabutho and Community members
South African activist Phakelumthakathi addresses amabutho and community members in Soweto during the march on illegal immigrants living in the country in Johannesburg, 29 June 2026. The demonstrations were organised by the March and March and other movements. The activity serves as a build-up to highly tense nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

According to Sibanda, participants assembled at the Jabulani Amphitheatre before beginning a slow-moving procession designed to draw attention to their concerns.

“It was a hectic day,” Sibanda said. “There were a lot of people, and you could see that the community is fed up.”

Community is fed up with influx of drugs and illicit goods

He said many marchers expressed frustration over businesses they believe are selling unsafe or illegal products, claiming some of these goods have negatively affected local residents, particularly children.

Rather than rushing through the streets, Sibanda said protesters deliberately walked at a measured pace, stopping at intervals to maximise the visibility and impact of their demonstration.

Despite reports circulating on social media alleging that protesters stopped vehicles and demanded identification documents from motorists and pedestrians, Sibanda said he did not witness any such incidents.

ALSO SEE: Day of reckoning for SA as nation braces for protests

Phakelumthakathi leads the march
Amabutho march in Soweto during the march on illegal immigrants living in the country in Johannesburg, 29 June 2026. The demonstrations were organised by the March and March and other movements. The activity serves as a build-up to highly tense nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

“I never saw anyone being intimidated,” he said. “It was peaceful. They were just marching through the streets.”

He added that the significant police presence throughout the march helped maintain order, with officers repeatedly reminding participants that the demonstration had to remain peaceful and that anyone breaking the law would face arrest.

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The march also featured participants dressed in traditional Zulu cultural attire, adding a distinctive visual element to the day’s events.

Sibanda’s photographs captured the scale of the gathering, the colourful displays of cultural pride and the community’s determination to voice its concerns through a peaceful demonstration.

Amabutho before their march in Soweto during the march on illegal immigrants living in the country in Johannesburg, 29 June 2026. The demonstrations were organised by the March and March and other movements. The activity serves as a build-up to highly tense nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen
Community members gathered at Jabulani in Soweto during the march on illegal immigrants living in the country in Johannesburg, 29 June 2026. The demonstrations were organised by the March and March and other movements. The activity serves as a build-up to highly tense nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen
South African activist Phakel’umthakathi with Ndunas before the march with Community members in Soweto for the march on illegal immigrants living in the country in Johannesburg, 29 June 2026. The demonstrations were organised by the March and March and other movements. The activity serves as a build-up to highly tense nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen
South African activist, Phakel’umthakathi, addresses the Community members in Soweto during the march on illegal immigrants living in the country in Johannesburg, 29 June 2026. The demonstrations were organised by the March and March and other movements. The activity serves as a build-up to highly tense nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen
Amabutho before their march in Soweto on illegal immigrants living in the country in Johannesburg, 29 June 2026. The demonstrations were organised by the March and March and other movements. The activity serves as a build-up to highly tense nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen
Community members gathered at Jabulani in Soweto during the march on illegal immigrants living in the country in Johannesburg, 29 June 2026. The demonstrations were organised by the March and March and other movements. The activity serves as a build-up to highly tense nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen
Amabutho before their march in Soweto during the march on illegal immigrants living in the country in Johannesburg, 29 June 2026. The demonstrations were organised by the March and March and other movements. The activity serves as a build-up to highly tense nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen
South African activist Phakel’umthakathi addresses Amabutho and Community members in Soweto during the march on illegal immigrants living in the country in Johannesburg, 29 June 2026. The demonstrations were organised by the March and March and other movements. The activity serves as a build-up to highly tense nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen
South African activist Phakel’umthakathi addresses Amabutho and Community members in Soweto during the march on illegal immigrants living in the country in Johannesburg, 29 June 2026. The demonstrations were organised by the March and March and other movements. The activity serves as a build-up to highly tense nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen
South African activist, Phakel’umthakathi, addresses Amabutho and Community members in Soweto during the march on illegal immigrants living in the country in Johannesburg, 29 June 2026. The demonstrations were organised by the March and March and other movements. The activity serves as a build-up to highly tense nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen
South African activist, Phakel’umthakathi, addresses Amabutho and Community members in Soweto during the march on illegal immigrants living in the country in Johannesburg, 29 June 2026. The demonstrations were organised by the March and March and other movements. The activity serves as a build-up to highly tense nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen
Community members in Soweto during the march on illegal immigrants living in the country in Johannesburg, 29 June 2026. The demonstrations were organised by the March and March and other movements. The activity serves as a build-up to highly tense nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen
Community members in Soweto during the march on illegal immigrants living in the country in Johannesburg, 29 June 2026. The demonstrations were organised by the March and March and other movements. The activity serves as a build-up to highly tense nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen
Community members in Soweto during the march on illegal immigrants living in the country in Johannesburg, 29 June 2026. The demonstrations were organised by the March and March and other movements. The activity serves as a build-up to highly tense nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen
Community members in Soweto during the march on illegal immigrants living in the country in Johannesburg, 29 June 2026. The demonstrations were organised by the March and March and other movements. The activity serves as a build-up to highly tense nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen
Amabutho march in Soweto during the march on illegal immigrants living in the country in Johannesburg, 29 June 2026. The demonstrations were organised by the March and March and other movements. The activity serves as a build-up to highly tense nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen
Community members gathered at Jabulani in Soweto during the march on illegal immigrants living in the country in Johannesburg, 29 June 2026. The demonstrations were organised by the March and March and other movements. The activity serves as a build-up to highly tense nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen
Amabutho marches in Soweto for illegal immigrants living in the country to go back to their countries in Johannesburg, 29 June 2026. The demonstrations were organised by the March and March and other movements. The activity serves as a build-up to highly tense nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen
South African activist, Phakelumthakathi (L) and TV and community crime fighter, Xolani Khumalo march with Amabutho and Community members in Soweto during the march on illegal immigrants living in the country in Johannesburg, 29 June 2026. The demonstrations were organised by the March and March and other movements. The activity serves as a build-up to highly tense nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen
South African activist, Phakelumthakathi (L) and TV and community crime fighter, Xolani Khumalo march with Amabutho and Community members in Soweto during the march on illegal immigrants living in the country in Johannesburg, 29 June 2026. The demonstrations were organised by the March and March and other movements. The activity serves as a build-up to highly tense nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen
Community members cheer Amabutho in Soweto during the march on illegal immigrants living in the country in Johannesburg, 29 June 2026. The demonstrations were organised by the March and March and other movements. The activity serves as a build-up to highly tense nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen
TV personality and community crime fighter, Xolani Khumalo, addresses the community before the march with amabutho and Community members in Soweto during the march on illegal immigrants living in the country in Johannesburg, 29 June 2026. The demonstrations were organised by the March and March and other movements. The activity serves as a build-up to highly tense nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

Watch the video above to hear Sibanda describe his experience covering the march.

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