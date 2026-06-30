Another farm owner arrested with 15 illegal immigrant employees

Over the weekend, police in the North West arrested another farm owner with his 23 employees.

Police have arrested another farm owner who was found to have hired 15 illegal immigrant employees in Limpopo on Monday.

Under the Employment Services Act, a foreign national in South Africa cannot be employed without a valid work permit issued under the Immigration Act.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the 48-year-old farm owner and his employees were arrested during a compliance inspection at a farm in Trichardsdal.

“The police were conducting compliance duties when they entered a local farm and found a number of employees on duty. Upon inspection, police requested identities and immigration documentation after it was discovered that some of the employees were not South African citizens,” explained the Saps on Tuesday.

Twelve employees failed to produce the required documents and were confirmed to be undocumented foreign nationals. They were arrested on the scene, along with the farm owner, who faces charges of harbouring and employing illegal immigrants.

The police also arrested three additional illegal immigrants who were found working on the farm.

The group of 15 suspects comprises six women aged between 32 and 43 and nine men aged between 23 and 49.

Another farm owner arrested

Over the weekend, police in the North West arrested another farm owner for the same crime in the Vorstershoop policing area.

During this intelligence-driven operation, 23 suspected illegal immigrants were arrested. The farm owner was issued an admission-of-guilt fine of R250 000.

During the operation, police intercepted a white Isuzu truck and a white Toyota Land Cruiser single cab on the R379 gravel road. Several occupants fled into nearby farms, while the driver and the farmer were stopped.

Police requested the farmer to contact the individuals, who returned voluntarily for verification purposes. Further checks, conducted in conjunction with the Department of Home Affairs in Ganyesa, confirmed that their documentation had expired or was invalid.

The suspects are between the ages of 21 and 49.

Marches against illegal immigrants

These arrests come amid nationwide marches against illegal immigrants in the country, as the March and March movement and 26 other civil groups have mobilised South Africans.

“We want our government to start respecting their bosses, their voters. We want the government to reconsider their priorities. It is interesting that the acting minister of police has dedicated his time to reassure foreign nationals that he will protect them. But not once has he ever assured South Africans that he is going to attend to their concerns,” said the organisations last week.

“We demand a policy shift. The disdain of our government cannot be allowed anymore. The issue of illegal immigration is not a concern affecting only one sector of society, one movement or one individual. It is a matter that impacts communities across South Africa.

“South Africans are tired of standing in long queues in hospitals. They are tired of competing for spaces in public schools with illegal immigrants. South Africans are tired of competing for jobs with foreign nationals who are appointed in conflict with section 8 of the Employment Services Act.”