WATCH: City of Cape Town refuse truck trapped in sinkhole

The city has called on residents to stay away from the scene for safety reasons.

A woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital after a City of Cape Town refuse truck fell into a sinkhole in Lavender Hill on Monday morning.

The city’s mayoral committee member for Urban Waste Management, Alderman Grant Twigg, confirmed in a statement the refuse compactor truck fell into the sinkhole.

According to the city, there was no visible sign of damage on the road surface before the incident.

“Contingency measures are being put in place to ensure minimal delays to refuse collection services in the area. Counselling is also available for staff if needed,” said Alderman Twigg.

“Residents are assured this matter is receiving our utmost attention.”

According to Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City’s Fire and Rescue Service, said the city received a call just after 9am, reporting a truck stuck in a hole in Lavender Hill.

“We dispatched a technical rescue vehicle with a crane and a crew from Wynberg to have the truck removed from the roadway,” said Carelse.

“Another towing service arrived to assist as the vehicle is extremely heavy. This is an ongoing scene at present,” said Carelse.

Probe into truck incident

Zahid Badroodien, the city’s mayoral committee member for water and sanitation said the Water and Sanitation Directorate was investigating the cause of the incident.

“Currently, the affected area has been cordoned off for safety reasons. The main priority at this stage is to ensure the area is structurally safe to recover the vehicle and then the necessary assessment of the area can be done to determine the cause of the incident, among which is a sewer collapse,” said Badroodien.

“SAPS as well as the City’s law enforcement were also called to the site.”

Badroodien called on residents to stay away from the site for safety reasons.

“This request applies while the officials are recovering the vehicle and conducting the assessment as well as throughout the period when the remedial work is being done. Once the necessary assessment has been completed, the way forward to remedy the situation will be determined.

“We regret any inconvenience caused and ask the public to please co-operate with us during this time,” said Councillor Badroodien.