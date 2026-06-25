Court backs Joburg Water charge, strikes Afriforum application off the roll

With the budget tariff structure now affirmed by the court, the city moved to reassure those affected by its decisions.

The City of Johannesburg and Johannesburg Water are claiming a legal victory after the High Court dismissed an urgent application by AfriForum that sought to block a new water demand management charge introduced in the 2026-27 budget.

Court finds no grounds for urgency

The High Court of South Africa, sitting on Tuesday, 23 June 2026, struck AfriForum’s application off the roll after finding that it did not meet the threshold required for urgent intervention.

AfriForum had challenged the city’s adoption of a water demand management charge as part of its 2026-27 Medium Term Budget, arguing that the charge was inconsistent with the provisions of the constitution and therefore invalid.

The City and Johannesburg Water pushed back firmly, maintaining that “the water demand management charge was a lawful and necessary measure to promote sustainable water management and to support ongoing investment in water infrastructure upgrades.”

During proceedings, the court examined AfriForum’s grounds for urgency and assessed whether the matter warranted a priority hearing.

It found that those grounds were insufficient and struck the matter off the roll accordingly. The city said the ruling “affirms the city’s approved budget, including the tariff structure”.

What the charge is designed to do

The water demand management charge is positioned by the city as a tool to drive responsible consumption while keeping the municipality financially stable.

According to the city, “the implementation of the water demand management charge is aimed at encouraging efficient water use, ensuring financial sustainability and supporting infrastructure development to meet the growing needs of our communities.”

The city framed its broader service delivery commitment in similar terms, saying it “remains committed to delivering reliable, quality water services to all residents and businesses in a manner that is sustainable, equitable and transparent.”

A string of recent legal wins

The High Court ruling is the latest in what the city describes as a run of significant legal victories.

“The city has been mounting strong legal cases, and its hard-earned efforts are beginning to bear positive fruit,” it said.

It added that “steady progress is being made in its ongoing efforts to restore law and order and to reclaim the city from criminals who operate with impunity.”

Among the wins cited is the successful rescission and setting aside of a judgment and order in the matter between the City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality and City manager Floyd Brink, delivered on 19 June 2026.

The city also secured an appeal victory in the Supreme Court of Appeal in its case against Mr Calvin Bantham, as well as a ruling concerning unlawful occupiers of Rabie Ridge Extension 1, delivered on 23 June 2026, and a landmark judgment relating to Mable Towers in the inner city of Johannesburg.

City urges people to remain confident

With the budget tariff structure now affirmed by the court, the city moved to reassure those affected by its decisions.

“The city wishes to reassure all stakeholders that it will continue to operate within the bounds of the law and uphold its constitutional obligations,” it said.

“Residents, businesses and stakeholders are thanked for their continued support and understanding as we work together to build a resilient and sustainable water future for Johannesburg,” the city added.