Creecy and Hlengwa condemn murder of e-hailing driver

Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy and her deputy, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, have conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family of the e-hailing driver who was allegedly murdered inside a car in Pretoria West.

The police launched a probe after a disturbing social media video depicting an alleged car-seat murder went viral, showing the final moments of a driver.

Arrest

On Friday, police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that the incident occurred on Wednesday, 11 February, and that a female suspect had been arrested.

“More arrests are imminent as the police investigation is continuing. Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was murdered by a male and a female who requested the service of an e-hailing in Pretoria West.”

Court

The body of the victim and the hijacked vehicle were found in Atteridgeville on the same day.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 16 February, facing charges that include carjacking and murder.

‘Criminal behaviour

Creecy’s spokesperson Collen Msibi said the minister condemned the murder of the e-hailing driver.

“Minister Creecy and Deputy Minister Hlengwa have also expressed their message of condolences to the bereaved family who lost their loved one.

“Furthermore, they wish to reiterate that such criminal behaviour has no place in the public transport sector. They have called on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly and ensure that those responsible face the full might of the law,” Msibi said.

Murder

In the graphic video of the incident, a woman can be seen attacking a man while he sits in the driver’s seat of a moving vehicle.

A man sitting in the back joins the attack while the driver tries to regain control of the steering wheel. The two men appear to start struggling with each other and a firearm before the man in the back hits the driver with the gun on the head numerous times.

The driver continues to fight his assailants, but it appears that the man in the back gets hold of his neck and strangles the driver until he is unconscious.

Eventually, the man pulls the driver into the backseat of the car, and another man enters the vehicle, and then all three individuals step out.

