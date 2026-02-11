Four wanted suspects killed in shootout with KZN police

The suspects were wanted for various cases including murder, attempted murder and robbery with a firearm.

Four suspects have been killed in an intense shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Police said the gun battle occurred at Amatikwe Area 2 in Inanda on Tuesday night.

Crimes

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspects were wanted for various cases, including murder, attempted murder and robbery with a firearm.

Police responded to intelligence about the wanted suspects who were spotted at their hideout spot in a two-roomed shack house at Amatikwe.

“When police arrived at the scene, a shootout ensued between the suspects and police, which resulted in the four wanted suspects sustaining fatal gunshot wounds,” Netshiunda said.

Arms

Netshiunda added that four firearms, all of which were pistols and several rounds of ammunition were found in the possession of the suspects.

Investigations are continuing.

Illegal miners killed

Last week, two illegal miners, also known as zama zamas, were killed in a shootout with police on the West Rand.

It is understood that the gun battle occurred on Sunday morning in Carletonville.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the South African National Police Services (Saps) National Intervention Unit (NIU) led an intelligence-driven operation when they encountered the zama zamas.

“Information they had received indicated that there were illegal miners in possession of a large consignment of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“Upon arrival at the targeted house at around 4am on Sunday morning, members observed suspects attempting to flee by jumping out through windows. The suspects immediately opened fire on police officers, and members responded accordingly,” Mathe said.

Gunfire

Mathe said a prolonged exchange, estimated to be two hours of gunfire, ensued between the suspects and police.

“As a result of the confrontation, two illegal miners were declared dead at the scene, two AK47s, two pistols and ammunition were seized.”

Mathe said that despite the operation’s high risk and intensity, no police officers were injured.

