Crocodile in the Vaal: Swimming discouraged, R20k reward offered as community on the alert

Residents are advised to avoid swimming, skiing, tubing, and other water activities in the area until the animal is located, captured, and moved.

It’s not every day the Vaal River gets an unexpected scaly visitor, but recent crocodile sightings have prompted authorities to roll out a capture‑and‑relocation plan that’s as careful as it is urgent.

Following recent crocodile sightings in the Vaal River, a dedicated team from the South African Police Service’s Water Policing and Diving Services, led by Charles Van Der Merwe and Stephan, has put a safe and responsible capture‑and‑relocation plan in place.

Crocodile

With the necessary permits secured and procedures followed, the capture cage was officially set this week. The team will now monitor the situation closely, waiting for the crocodile to take the bait.

Authorities have thanked the Vaal community for its support and for continuing to report sightings, which have been vital in assisting the operation.

Residents

Residents have been urged to remain calm, as the situation is being handled carefully and responsibly by the relevant team.

Officials have reminded the public to continue enjoying the river sensibly, while reporting confirmed sightings rather than approaching the animal.

The aim of the operation is to ensure the crocodile is safely relocated to a more suitable environment, balancing public safety with animal welfare, according to Celebrating the Vaal River on Facebook.

Capuring

Community cooperation has played a key role in the process, and the team has acknowledged the time, effort and care that have gone into the plan.

The hope is that the crocodile will soon be captured and moved to a new home, bringing peace of mind to residents and ensuring the animal’s survival.

Species

Experts believe the crocodile spotted is a West African slender‑snouted crocodile, a timid, medium‑sized species that feeds mainly on fish and rarely attacks humans. Its narrow jaws are adapted for aquatic prey rather than large mammals, making serious attacks uncommon.

Adult males typically reach 3-4 metres in length and weigh between 125-325 kg, with exceptional individuals growing up to 4.5 metres.

In Africa, most fatal crocodile incidents involve the much larger and more aggressive Nile crocodile, not this species.

Reward

If anyone spots the crocodile in the Vaal River, they are asked to contact the Vanderbijlpark SAPS at 016-910-9014 or the national Stop Crime line, as the Water Wing does not have a direct public line for specialized diving units.

Meanwhile, the Vaal River Croc Spotters reward has been increased to a R20 000 WaterSports Mania voucher, in collaboration with Vaal River Rats South Africa and a private donor.

Crocodile sightings should be reported to Vaal River Rats. The reward will be issued for information that directly leads to the safe capture of the crocodile by the relevant authorities.