Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Mpumalanga police seize R4m dagga haul at Oshoek border

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

18 August 2026

05:38 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Police said the incident took place at about 1:30am, on the arrival side from the Kingdom of Eswatini into South Africa

Mpumalanga police seize R4m dagga haul at Oshoek border

Mpumalanga police have arrested a suspect and seized a Volvo truck loaded with 49 bags of dagga. Picture: Saps

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Mpumalanga police have arrested a suspect and seized a Volvo truck loaded with 49 bags of dagga worth more than R4 million during a border‑control operation.

The suspect was handcuffed at the Oshoek Port of Entry in the early hours of Monday morning, 17 August 2026.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Captain Mpho Nonyane-Mpe said the incident took place at about 1:30am, on the arrival side from the Kingdom of Eswatini into South Africa, where officers were conducting search duties.

“During the search, police discovered 49 bags containing suspected dagga, with a combined weight of approximately 630 kilograms and an estimated street value of over R4 million. It was during this time that the suspect was subsequently arrested and then detained.

“The seized truck, a Volvo horse and trailer bearing Kingdom of Eswatini registration number plates and reportedly belonging to a logistics company based in the Kingdom of Eswatini, was also seized,” Nonyane-Mpe said.

Origin

The suspect is expected to appear in court on charges relating to dealing in dagga.

Nonyane-Mpe said police investigations are continuing to establish the origin and intended destination of the consignment, as well as to determine whether other persons may be involved to the illegal drug trade.

Warning

The Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise, has welcomed the arrest and seizure, emphasising the importance of intensified law-enforcement operations at the country’s borders.

“The successful interception of this substantial consignment demonstrates the determination of our Police members to remain vigilant at our Ports of Entry. We are aware that traffickers often try their luck at our Borders in the province to carry out their criminal activities; however, this success demonstrates that our plan to combat cross-border activities is working.

“We will continue to strengthen our operations and collaboration with other stakeholders, ” said Modise

RELATED ARTICLES

Investigations are continuing

Read more on these topics

border dagga Eswatini (Swaziland) Mpumalanga South African Police Service (SAPS)
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News SIU Triumphs in Maumela-linked R11m Ferrari in Tembisa graft case
News Matlala on former Madlanga witness: ‘I actually hate him. He caused a lot of problems for me’
Rugby Rassie delays team announcement as he confirms Kolisi, Nche are carrying ‘niggles’
Elections 2026 ‘They are nervous about what is going to happen’: Mashaba says the gloves are off in Tshwane coalition as election day looms
Elections 2026 ‘Correct us in our transgressions’: Mbalula asks church to give ANC blessings and prayers ahead of polls

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News