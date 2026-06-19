DA demands action on Ekurhuleni housing backlog

The party says thousands of residents remain without homes despite years of spending on housing projects across Ekurhuleni.

The DA in Gauteng protested at the office of premier Panyaza Lesufi yesterday, demanding that he intervene in addressing huge housing backlogs and unfinished housing projects in Ekurhuleni.

Reading the memorandum before handing it to Lesufi’s special advisor Mxolisi Xayayi, DA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Khathutshelo Rasilingwane said: “The housing list backlog has plagued many communities since 1996.

“For three decades, many members of the community have been waiting for access to decent housing as promised by the government.”

Concerns over decades-long waiting lists

Rasilingwane said residents have witnessed years of delays, mismanagement and lack of transparency regarding the allocation of houses, while many families continue to live in dire conditions.

She said, on behalf of the affected residents, she was requesting Lesufi’s intervention by implementing the following measures:

Provide full transparency regarding the current status of the housing list, including how many people are on the list and what progress, if any, has been made in clearing the backlog since 1996;

Prioritise long-standing applicants, especially those on the waiting list for decades;

Investigate and address any irregularities in the management and allocation of houses, including possible cases of corruption or favouritism; and

Implement a fair plan to resolve the backlog, with specific timelines and measurable goals.

‘False sense of hope’

She also handed over a signed petition from residents of Tembisa.

“We are also handing over a list of housing projects in Ekurhuleni, many of which have been pushed back due to delays caused by funding, incompetent implementation, weak controls and intergovernmental disputes.

“There are more than 200 000 people on Ekurhuleni’s waiting list and millions in the province. Millions have been spent on housing projects, which are often declared with pomp and ceremony, giving beneficiaries a false sense of hope. Yet, years later, little has been achieved.

“After three weeks, we will follow up to check whether the government is doing what it was asked to do.”

Call for a forensic investigation

She added that the people of Ekurhuleni deserve to know what has happened to the money, why it was spent without delivering results and why no one has been held accountable.

“The final request is for you to use your power as the premier to ensure that citizens receive answers to the questions above by initiating a forensic investigation into the department of human settlements for all projects related to Ekurhuleni.”

Recently, the Gauteng government was in the news for failing to finish several housing projects.

Last month, it released a statement accusing the DA of misleading the public about the failure of one of its housing projects in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.