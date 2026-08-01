‘No choice’: Court battle looms over Parliament secretary’s salary and appointment

The DA claims Parliament had been misinformed about the circumstances surrounding the nearly 70% salary hike.

A legal showdown is looming over the salary hike of Parliament’s secretary, Xolile George, after the Democratic Alliance (DA) took the matter to court.

The DA has filed an application in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town, seeking to have George’s salary increase and appointment reviewed and set aside.

Xolile George salary increase under scrutiny as DA heads to court

The party’s parliamentary leader, George Michalakis, claimed Parliament had been misinformed about the circumstances surrounding the nearly 70% salary hike.

“Parliament deserves at the helm of its administration someone who has appointed lawfully and Parliament deserves someone who can be transparent and open about what is going on in the people’s house,” Michalakis said outside the court on Friday, 31 July 2026.

He added that efforts to obtain relevant documentation through parliamentary processes had failed.

“It has become clear that the [Joint Committee to the Powers and Privileges] Committee will not do its duty to Parliament by properly and fully interrogating this matter.

According to Michalakis, this lack of accountability forced the DA to seek judicial intervention.

“The DA is left with no choice but to challenge it in court.

“It’s a real pity that it’s left again to the DA to have to approach the courts, where what should have happened in this matter is that the current executive authority, the National Assembly speaker and the chairperson of the NCOP [National Council of Provinces], along with the Joint Committee on Financial Management of Parliament, should have embarked on a full-scale, open and transparent investigation and acted in the interest of Parliament by correcting the mistakes of their predecessors.”

In its court papers, the DA alleges that George did not formally apply for the position of secretary to Parliament and was not shortlisted during the recruitment process.

Beyond the litigation, the party has also lodged a complaint with the office of the Public Protector and is calling for a presidential proclamation to enable the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe the matter.

Salary hike sparks controversy

George was appointed in June 2022 on a five-year performance-based contract, filling a vacancy left after the termination of former secretary Gengezi Mgidlana in 2019.

At the time of Mgidlana’s departure, the position carried a salary of R3.225 million, according to Parliament’s annual report.

However, when the post was later advertised, the salary range was set between R2.4 million and R2.6 million.

The controversy erupted in November 2023 when it emerged that George’s salary had increased by R1.8 million to R4.4 million – a jump of almost 70%.

Parliament subsequently announced an investigation into the increase.

It was alleged that former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and former National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chair Amos Masondo approved the raise and misled Parliament about the details.

Mapisa-Nqakula, who resigned in 2024, previously defended the decision, stating that George had earned about R5.8 million in his role at the South African Local Government Association (Salga).

Reports now suggest that George’s current earnings are approximately R5 million, with about R4.9 million classified as basic salary.

Parliament stands by appointment

Despite the controversy, Parliament’s leadership has maintained that both the appointment and salary adjustments were lawful.

Incumbent National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza told a Joint Standing Committee on the Financial Management meeting in March 2026 that the process followed proper procedures and was supported by parliamentary resolutions.

She highlighted that George had outperformed three other candidates, including Zane Dangor, now director-general of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco).

Committee members supported the salary increase, saying it was based on an independent benchmarking process carried out by specialists and confirmed by external auditors.

They added that Parliament’s accounting officers approved the increase in line with standard institutional practices.