Tshwane council chaos: DA files criminal case against EFF councillor for remarks

The DA in Tshwane has filed a criminal case against EFF councillor Obakeng Ramabodu for his allegedly racist comments during a council meeting.

Last week, the Tshwane council descended into chaos as members of the African National Congress (ANC) and the EFF demanded an apology from Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink over his recent utterances.

This came after Brink and his party criticised the ANC Tshwane’s move to file a motion of no confidence against the mayor. The motion was later withdrawn.

‘I want the blood of an Afrikaner’

During the council, Ramabodu lost his cool and said: “I’m craving to moer a Boer—I want the blood of an Afrikaner! I would be happy to moer a Boer – that will be nice, an Afrikaner’s blood. I want the blood of an Afrikaner – bring the blood of an Afrikaner – I want it!”

The EFF councillor withdrew his comment and apologised; however, the DA announced on Tuesday that it had filed a case with the South African Police Service (Saps) against him for his remarks.

DA opens case and complains to SAHRC

DA Tshwane spokesperson Kwena Moloto said Ramabodu’s remarks were “completely unacceptable, racist, and constituted hate speech. He added that the DA condemned his comments.

“On top of opening up a criminal case, the DA has also submitted a complaint to the Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), and we look forward to this being investigated,” Moloto said.

Earlier on Tuesday, The Citizen reported that the DA, Freedom Front Plus, and EFF in Tshwane each planned to report cases to SAHRC and the police about the matter.

EFF Tshwane caucus whip Godwin Ratikwana said they would not be intimidated and would take action against Mark Surgeon of the FF Plus by reporting him to the SAHRC for intimidation through his racist acts.

MMC for safety in Tshwane and FF Plus caucus leader Grundi Theunissen said because it was not the first instance that Ramabodu had directed such insults and remarks towards the FF Plus; FF Plus had already taken steps to file a complaint with the SAHRC for hate speech.

Moloto went on to say that Ramabodu’s remarks were “completely irresponsible and can have a real-world impact.”

“The DA is committed to building society and standing against those like the EFF that wish to break it. We will not allow for racism and intolerance to fester inside our city, and we will continue to fight against this.”

Additional reporting by Marizka Coetzer and Molefe Seeletsa