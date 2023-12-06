Mhlongo dares DA’s ‘makhulu baas’ to publicly deny corruption allegations

The party threatens to take legal action against Mhlongo and Ntuli for the 'defamatory' and 'false' statements.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced plans to take legal action against its former members, Mbali Ntuli and Tsepo Mhlongo, in response to their social media posts alleging corruption within the party.

Mhlongo announced his expulsion from the party on Tuesday, saying it was expected in certain quarters.

“I must say without any doubt that I saw termination of membership coming,” he said.

Mhlongo accused DA leaders of underhanded applications of principles of fairness and justice, “especially when dealing with matters in relation to black leaders”.

The party’s former shadow minister for arts, sports and culture was accused of kitchen canvassing.

“I personally did not cook the books. The truth, however, has a way of revealing itself in due time,” he said.

“Not all animals are equal in the DA, reminiscent of the dynamics in Animal Farm. Especially for the blacks leaders within its structures.”

He alleged that party money was used to fund John Steenhuisen’s campaign.

Mhlongo said he was subjected to a kangaroo court by some members of the party who had an issue with his allegations of corruption against some leaders.

“In addition I challenge Helen [Zille], John and Manny [De Freitas] to publicly deny this and will gladly also leak my information on this matter, which is at the core of my expulsion. Since I dared expose one of the party’s makhulu baas,” he says.

Ntuli on Steenhuisen’s campaign

Ntuli, the party’s former campaigns director in KwaZulu-Natal, said she was also made aware that party money was being used to fund Steenhuisen’s campaign when she ran against him in 2020.

“This was a direct violation of party rules,” she said.

She accused the party of hindering her campaign with new rules and amended rules.

“In some instances to test the party, I would do the same breaking of the rules as my opponent only for neither of us to be sanctioned but rather for a blanket ruling to be made,” she alleged.

“I had knowledge of many other instances over the years of the type of opponent I was running against and the lows they were willing to stoop.

“So it did not surprise me when during the campaign, people would send me salacious information including, but not limited to, campaign finances to use against him.

“I chose not to use it because it ultimately wouldn’t have made a difference. People were scared to be identified (obviously) and instead it would have made me seem like I was willing to win by using personal attacks rather than the merits of my programme of action.

“For me personally it would have been great to have fought an election without having the party machinery, structures and money being used inappropriately to skew things in favour of one candidate.

“There’s nothing more frustrating than knowing you haven’t had a fair chance at something. I say this without being naive about general politics of course, nothing is fair but cheating is loserish behaviour.”

DA to take legal action

DA national spokesperson Werner Horn said the party would take legal action against the two former members for the “defamatory” and “false” statements.

The DA criticised Ntuli, who has not been a member of the DA for the past 20 months, for her ongoing commentary on the party’s affairs.

“This seems to reflect more on her unresolved sentiments regarding her unsuccessful bid for the Federal Leader position than on the internal processes of the party or the conduct of Federal Leader John Steenhuisen,” said Horn.

“While the DA and Mr Steenhuisen acknowledge the scrutiny that comes with leadership roles, the recent unsubstantiated allegations made by Ms Ntuli are false, defamatory, and will lead to legal consequences.

“The DA condemns baseless accusations and will take action against those who spread false information for personal gain.”

According to Horn, Mhlongo was given a fair opportunity to address the allegations against him during a formal hearing, where he was found guilty of misconduct based on “dishonesty” in the performance of his duties.

“It is important to note that ongoing disciplinary processes involving other members do not imply preferential treatment; each case is thoroughly investigated, and due process is followed,” said Horn.

The party will pursue legal action against Ntuli and Mhlongo.

“It is time to hold accountable those who spread fake news and make wild claims without evidence. The DA will not stand idly by while its leaders are unjustly slandered by individuals driven by personal resentment rather than factual evidence.”