Minority parties may dump ANC for Al Jama-Ah as battle for Joburg rages on

In another twist of events in the Joburg council, the minority parties may dump ANC regional chair and former mayor Dada Morero as their preferred candidate for mayor.

Thapelo Amad from the Al Jama-Ah party has been touted to be the new mayor as current mayor Mpho Phalatse of the Democratic Alliance (DA) is again expected to be removed in a motion of no confidence today.

Joburg’s mayoral spokesperson Mabine Seabe said despite the looming and unsubstantiated motion of no confidence against Phalatse and the MMCs, the multi-party government was continuing with the work of repairing and rebuilding Joburg.

The minority parties seem to have changed their minds about Morero following the recent drama in the Ekurhuleni council, where the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayor.

This led to the DA’s Tania Campbell being re-elected after the EFF voted for her.

A high-ranking source within the minority parties said they did not want what happened in Ekurhuleni to spill over to Johannesburg.

“The origin of change of government has always been the minority parties. We have invited all parties, including the EFF and ANC, to support our movement to change the government in the city,” said the source.

“In our negotiations with the ANC and the EFF, we are coming to the conclusion that the minority should take the lead in voting in their mayor and MMC so that we can clean up the city.”

Politicking no longer an option

The source said all the minority parties would be included in government.

“We have reached a point of dire need in the City of Joburg where politicking is no longer an option. We have to ensure that professionalism, competency and capacity take precedence over politics.

“Being a minority party does not mean you do not have the skills, it just means you chose a different party,” the source said.

This turnaround would also allow the ANC and EFF to resolve whatever issues they might have had, which led to them losing the Ekurhuleni metro to the DA, the insider said.

“This way, we won’t leave government in the hands of the DA for the city to continue to deteriorate in maladministration and corruption, as we can see the financial woes of the city are just worsening.

“They have failed to ensure financial sustainability and turn around the city.”

ANC Joburg spokesperson Chris Vondo said the discussions about a new mayor have not been concluded between the minority parties, the ANC and the EFF.

“The discussions are ongoing; this is a coalition government. Whatever decisions are made will be binding to all the partners,” said Vondo.

The spat in Ekurhuleni would not affect Johannesburg as the ANC and EFF provincial leaders are attending to the issues which led to losing Ekurhuleni to the DA.

“In Johannesburg, we have a very solid relationship with all the parties that are part of the coalition. We do not think we are going to be hampered by Ekurhuleni,” Vondo said.

“[Wednesday] will come and go, but the multiparty government is in office and intends to be there until the end of the electoral term in 2026, so it is vital that planning and implementation happen regardless of the political environment,” said Seabe.

New Joburg government won’t last

Political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast said coalitions have created a scope for opportunism and made room for musical chairs for those who want to have proximity to power because that gives them access to resources.

Breakfast said there seems to be a hunger for power in all municipalities – not just Joburg.

But he claimed the new government in Joburg would be short-lived.

“I don’t think it will last. These coalition formations will fall apart because there is no independent body to enforce the agreement.”

