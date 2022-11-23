Lunga Mzangwe
3 minute read
23 Nov 2022
4:45 am
Politics

Minority parties may dump ANC for Al Jama-Ah as battle for Joburg rages on

A high-ranking source within the minority parties said they did not want what happened in Ekurhuleni to spill over to Johannesburg.

Former Joburg mayor Dada Morero. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
In another twist of events in the Joburg council, the minority parties may dump ANC regional chair and former mayor Dada Morero as their preferred candidate for mayor. Thapelo Amad from the Al Jama-Ah party has been touted to be the new mayor as current mayor Mpho Phalatse of the Democratic Alliance (DA) is again expected to be removed in a motion of no confidence today. Joburg's mayoral spokesperson Mabine Seabe said despite the looming and unsubstantiated motion of no confidence against Phalatse and the MMCs, the multi-party government was continuing with the work of repairing and rebuilding Joburg. The...

