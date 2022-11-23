Mahlatsi camp not happy with his lack of game time at Chiefs

Mgosi Squad

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Kamohelo Mahlatsi’s camp is not pleased with the 24-year-old’s involvement, or lack thereof, in Arthur Zwane’s team this season.



Mahlatsi was tipped to be a front-runner in Zwane’s newly put together side, but what is unfolding is not exactly what was promised to the former SuperSport United and Swallows winger.



“We all understand that everyone has to work hard for a place in the team,” said a source.



“But when your player is not given a chance it leaves one wondering what else he has to do to show the coach that he is ready to play for Chiefs. We don’t want a similar situation like Siphelele Ntshangase, who stayed in the team but was not used, then next thing he is washed out. We see the same happening in other big teams in the country where players’ careers are killed. We don’t want that with this young man,” the source added.



Mahlatsi has only played for about 21 minutes for Chiefs in the league this season.