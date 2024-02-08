Daily News update: Super Eagles edge out brave Bafana, SIU recovers R737.9m in Nsfas funds, Election date announcement, Child rapist sentenced and more

Headlines you may have missed:

News today includes the fact Bafana Bafana had their hearts broken again by Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Wednesday, losing 4-2 to the Super Eagles in a semifinal penalty shootout and the SIU has recovered R737.9 million from institutions of higher learning, as part of its ongoing investigations into the affairs of the Nsfas.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce the date of the 2024 national and provincial elections within the next two weeks and a 36-year-old child rapist has been sentenced to an effective 25 years in jail for five counts of rape, two counts of business robbery and one count of common robbery.

News Today: 8 February 2024

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms, high fire danger, and a persistent heatwave expected across various regions. – full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Super Eagles edge out brave Bafana in AFCON thriller

Bafana Bafana had their hearts broken again by Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Wednesday, losing 4-2 to the Super Eagles in a semifinal penalty shootout on a dramatic evening at the Stade La Paix De Bouake.

Kelechi Iheanacho netted the winning penalty past Ronwen Williams, sending the Super Eagles into ecstasy, with the Bafana goalkeeper unable to repeat the shootout heroics of a few days earlier in the quarterfinal against Cape Verde.

Nigeria’s defender #5 Nigeria’s William Troost-Ekong celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal. Picture: Issouf SANOGO / AFP

Bafana’s tournament is not yet over – they will play in the third-place play-off on Saturday – but it will be hard to pick themselves up after coming so close to making a first AFCON final in 26 years.

CONTINUE: Super Eagles edge out brave Bafana in AFCON thriller

SIU recovers R737.9 million in Nsfas funds from higher learning institutions

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has recovered R737.9 million from institutions of higher learning, as part of its ongoing investigations into the affairs of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).

The SIU presented its findings to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday.

Photo via Facebook

According to the SIU, the R737.9 million includes R688.2 million in unallocated funds.

Furthermore, it signed acknowledgement of debt agreements of R49.7 million with Motheo Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College in the Free State, and with parents and students who did not meet the Nsfas funding criteria.

CONTINUE: SIU recovers R737.9 million in Nsfas funds from higher learning institutions

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce the date of the 2024 national and provincial elections within the next two weeks.

This is according to Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya during a media briefing at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Picture: GCIS

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) previously indicated that elections could occur between May and August 2024, provided Ramaphosa issues a proclamation by February.

The determination of the election date rests with the president in consultation with the IEC.

CONTINUE: Expect Ramaphosa’s announcement on election date within 15 days – Presidency

Child rapist sentenced to 25 years in jail after ‘reign of terror’

A 36-year-old child rapist has been sentenced to an effective 25 years in jail for five counts of rape, two counts of business robbery and one count of common robbery.

Sello Lefoane appeared in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane on Tuesday where his sentence was handed down.

Sello Lefoane appeared in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said Lefoane committed the crimes in Vaalwater and Lephalale in the Waterberg district between 2007 and 2016 respectively.

“The rapist’s victims were aged between 13 and 29, and the accused targeted his victims while walking alone and threatened them with a knife. In another incident, he also used a firearm.

CONTINUE: Child rapist sentenced to 25 years in jail after ‘reign of terror’

Ipsos poll shows EFF could overtake DA as official opposition

The latest Ipsos poll suggests that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) could outperform the Democratic Alliance (DA), potentially positioning itself as the official opposition.

This comes amid criticism of the DA for its weekend announcement claiming to have surpassed the ANC in new voter registrations and re-registrations.

EFF leaders Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Julius Malema. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

However, the latest representative Ipsos poll conducted in South Africa from 23 October to 1 December, 2023, and published on Tuesday, suggests otherwise.

“In the data depicted, the EFF performs marginally better than the DA, potentially positioning itself as the official opposition,” reads the data.

CONTINUE: Ipsos poll shows EFF could overtake DA as official opposition

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: MEC watches ambulance sink into pothole, girl dies after eating spaza food, and ‘Please Call Me’ inventor case