Daily news update: Poll shows ANC support dwindling | MK party comrades sent packing | North West councillor shot in head

An Ipsos poll suggests that the ANC will get 40.2% of the vote in the upcoming elections, while the DA will get 21.9%, the EFF 11.5% and the MK party 8.4% of votes. Former president Jacob Zuma’s MK party, which was established in December 2023, is tipped to win more support than the rest of the new parties altogether.

Meanwhile, some top comrades of the MK party have been kicked out in the cold. The party announced the expulsion of five high-ranking officials, including the party’s founder Jabulani Khumalo.

Also, a 54-year-old Rustenburg Local Municipality councillor was killed on Friday evening while returning home from the shop. The councillor was shot twice as she approached the gate of the house she was walking to.

News Today: 28 April 2024

New poll shows support for ANC close to 40% a month before elections

With mere weeks left before the 2024 general elections is set to take place on 29 May, an Ipsos poll showed that the ANC appears to be struggling to impress voters.

A collage of ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa, DA leader John Steenhuisen, EFF leader Julius Malema and MK party leader Jacob Zuma. Photos: Michel Bega/ Neil McCartney/ ANC and Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

The latest poll predicts the ANC will get 40.2%, the Democratic Alliance (DA) 21.9%, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) 11.5% and the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party 8.4% of votes.

According to the poll, only 38% believe that the ANC will live up to their election promises.

MK party comrades sent packing weeks before national elections

As South Africans celebrate Freedom Day on 27 April, some top comrades of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party have been kicked out in the cold.

Former SA president and leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

The MK party announced the expulsion of five high-ranking officials on Friday.

In a media statement, the party said the jaw-dropping decision was made during a meeting among its national leadership, and in light of destabilisation attempts by “external forces”.

North West councillor shot twice in head while walking home from shop

A 54-year-old Rustenburg Local Municipality councillor was killed on Friday evening while returning home from the shop.

Photo: iStock

The councillor was shot twice as she approached the gate of the house she was walking to.

The murder occurred in Photsaneng village, outside Rustenburg.

‘Like it or not, this country has changed’: Ramaphosa says SA has improved since 1994

President Cyril Ramaphosa says despite ongoing challenges, South Africa has improved significantly since the dawn of democracy.

Ramaphosa delivered his address at the Freedom Day celebration event on Saturday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed hundreds at the Freedom Day celebration event at the Union Buildings, Pretoria on Saturday. Image: Screenshot

Speaking to hundreds of attendees at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, the president said notable strides had been made since 1994.

Fired cannabis employee wins appeal, gets R1m

The Labour Appeal Court of South Africa ordered Barloworld to pay R1 million (or a year’s salary) to a woman who was fired from the global industrial company for consuming medical cannabis after hours.

The Labour Court has ruled in favour of a Gauteng woman who was fired for smoking a joiint after work. Photo: iStock

The ruling could prove to be a game changer as it finally addresses the thorny issue of being granted the constitutional right to smoke cannabis in your private space – but facing dismissal for the presence of the substance lingering in your blood.

The Labour Court found this week that Barloworld’s zero-approach policy to drugs and alcohol was “overbroad” and infringed on employer Bernadette Enever’s right to privacy.

Eskom warns political parties about placing posters on its infrastructure

With the elections a month away, Eskom has warned South Africa’s political parties not to place campaign posters on its electrical structures – including electricity poles, electricity towers, meter boxes and mini substations.

Election posters on poles along Atterbury road in Menlo Park, Pretoria, 2 February 2024. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

It said people have been electrocuted when putting up posters in the past.

“Attaching posters to an electrical structure … puts the lives of your valuable employees, members of the public and volunteers at risk,” Eskom said.

Eskom said that political parties are putting their employees and volunteers at risk of serious injury or death.

R15m mineral bust: Police task team closes in on mine theft syndicate

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe has revealed that a task team has been deployed to the Richards Bay area to prevent, combat and put a stop to the theft of mineral continues to dismantle a syndicate behind a spate of mineral looting.

In the latest recovery, the task team traced Zircon and Chloride minerals worth R15 million to a warehouse in Johannesburg.

A police task team traced Zircon and Chloride minerals worth R15 million at a warehouse in Johannesburg. Photo: Supplied/ Saps

“The minerals that are mined from Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) were diverted from the Richards Bay Harbour and stored at a warehouse where they were being repackaged to be sold to international buyers,” Mathe said in a statement on Saturday.

Johnson glad hard work pays off as Chiefs beat SuperSport

Cavin Johnson was happy Kaizer Chiefs’ work on their finishing bore some fruit on Saturday as they scored two well-taken goals in a 2-1 DStv Premiership victory over SuperSport United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Cavin Johnson believes his side’s hard work on finishing finally paid off against SuperSport. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Amakhosi had managed just three goals in nine matches in all competitions heading into this match, with their chances of qualifying for next season’s MTN8 looking increasingly tricky.

But superb finishes from Christian Saile and Mduduzi Shabalala on Saturday made sure Chiefs picked up just a second top flight win this year.

Fans warn Sello Maake KaNcube not to ‘accept PhDs from strangers!’

A week after proudly sharing news of being awarded a now bogus honorary doctorate, fans have warned veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube not to return with another fake PhD while on vacation with his wife Pearl Mbewe.

Maake KaNcube and his wife Pearl Mbewe on a road trip. Picture: sellomkn/ Instagram

Maake KaNcube and his wife Pearl Mbewe shared that they’re off to KwaZulu-Natal for a road trip, but his fans were more concerned with him not picking up another bogus qualification while in KZN.

Yesterday’s news recap

