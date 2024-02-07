South Africa

By Nicholas Zaal

7 Feb 2024

05:00 am

Daily news update: MEC watches ambulance sink into pothole, girl dies after eating spaza food, and ‘Please Call Me’ inventor case

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Daily news update 7 February 2024

Photo: iStockThe CitizenCheryl Kahla

In today’s news, KwaZulu-Natal’s MEC for Transport watched on as an ambulance needed rescuing from a pothole, a Grade 1 girl died after eating food from a spaza shop in Brakpan and Vodacom suffers another court defeat to the ‘Please Call Me’ inventor.

We also look at an an elephant calf that was rescued at HERD Sanctuary in Hoedspruit, a South African professor who will be sworn in as a new member of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Sifiso Mkhwanazi confessing to his father about killing sex workers and rapper Shebashxt buying a new Golf GTI to replace the one written-off a week ago.

News today 7 February

WATCH: MEC looks on as ambulance sinks in KZN pothole

The massive gaps in KwaZulu-Natal’s road maintenance plan were starkly obvious when the province’s MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, was recently caught on video looking on as an ambulance was rescued from a pothole in Westville.

MEC of Transport in KwaZulu-Natal Sipho Hlomuka and ambulance.
MEC of Transport in KwaZulu-Natal Sipho Hlomuka has been trending after an ambulance got stuck in front of him on a road in Westville. Images: Photos: X/@ZANewsFlash and Gallo Images

The former KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance (Cogta) MEC was trending for all the wrong reasons as the video clip went viral with X users expressing their shock and disgust at the too familiar scene on our country’s pothole-ridden roads.

Continue reading

Grade 1 girl dies after allegedly eating biscuits from spaza shop

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) says a Grade 1 girl from Mandlethu Primary School in Tsakane, Brakpan, died on Tuesday allegedly after eating the biscuits bought at a local spaza shop.

Tsakane primary school girl dies after eating spaza shop biscuits
Tragedy has struck a Tsakane school where a pupil died on Tuesday. Picture: thehappyfoodie.co.uk

The department spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said it is alleged that the pupil began experiencing health complications in class just after break at 11am and started vomiting a few minutes later.

Continue reading

‘Please Call Me’ inventor awaiting calculations after SCA sets aside Vodacom’s R47m offer

Vodacom has suffered yet another defeat after the Supreme Court of Appeal’s (SCA) ruling in favour of ‘Please Call Me’ inventor Nkosana Makate.

Supreme Court of Appeal / Vodacom appeal
‘Please Call Me’ inventor, Nkosana Kenneth Makate. Picture: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki

On Tuesday, the SCA delivered its judgment on Vodacom’s application for leave to appeal a previous ruling made by the High Court in Pretoria in the years-long ligation between the communications company and Makate.

Continue reading

WATCH: Rescued elephant calf finds family and love in South Africa’s HERD Sanctuary

In the heart of South Africa’s wildlife-rich landscape, the Hoedspruit Elephant Rehabilitation and Development (HERD) is scripting a tale of hope, resilience, and the enduring strength of family bonds. Little Phabeni, a once-lonely calf discovered near Kruger National Park, is embarking on a transformative journey into the embrace of an adoptive elephant herd at the Kapama Private Game Reserve.

Phabeni the elephant.
Phabeni interacting with HERD staff. Picture: HERD

Established in close proximity to the Jabulani herd, known for its compassionate acceptance of orphaned elephants, HERD is making a difference one elephant at a time.

Continue reading

History as SA’s Prof Dire Tladi set to be sworn in as ICJ judge

South Africa continues to make global headlines as Professor Dire Tladi is set to be sworn in at a public sitting as a new Member of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

SA's Prof Dire Tladi to be sworn in as judge at International Court of Justice
Professor Dire Tladi was elected to the ICJ last year. Photo: Supplied

Tladi was elected to the ICJ last year – the first South African to serve in this capacity.

His election comes after several ballots were conducted in both the UN General Assembly and the Security Council.

Continue reading

Sifiso Mkhwanazi confessed to father about killing sex workers, court hears

The Gauteng High Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, has heard the disturbing details of how the bodies of six Zimbabwean sex workers were found at a panel-beating premises in Johannesburg.

Sifiso Mkhwanazi appears on murder charges at the Palm Ridge Magistrates' Court.
Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The father of 21-year-old Sifiso Mkhwanazi continued with his testimony as the state’s second witness in the murder trial on Tuesday.

Continue reading

WATCH: Shebashxt buys a new Golf GTI to replace the one written-off a week ago

Rapper Shebashxt has bought a new car after being involved in a car accident a week ago. His previous Golf GTI which he bought cash for nearly R400,000 was written off.

Shebashxt-Accident
Shebashxt has bought a new car a week after his old one was written-off. Picture: @officiallShebe/Twitter

Real name Lehogonolo Chauke, Shebashxt was involved in a car accident that left him unscathed but the two-month old car was written off immediately.

Continue reading

Jackie Phamotse case postponed again as court waits for social worker’s report

Nearly six months after Jackie Phamotse was found guilty for defamation, crimen injuria and contempt of court, the author is yet to be sentenced following another postponement.

Jackie Phamotse-Sentencing delay
The case involving author Jackie Phamotse has been delayed yet again. Picture: Instagram

Phamotse appeared at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where her legal team asked for another delay.

Continue reading

SA U19s floored by Indian comeback to be knocked out of World Cup

The South African U19s were floored by a stunning comeback from India as they fell to a disappointing two wicket defeat in their U19 World Cup semifinal at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Tuesday.

India
Indian batter Sachin Dhas plays a shot during their ICC U19 World Cup semifinal against South Africa on Tuesday. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The hosts batted first and set the visitors 245 to win, but a brilliant start from the South African bowlers reduced India to 32/4 early in their chase.

Continue reading

AFCON semifinal with Nigeria will be tough – Bafana legends

Neil Tovey and Mark Williams, key figures when South Africa won their lone Africa Cup of Nations title, believe defeating 2024 semifinals opponents Nigeria will be “tough”.

Mark Williams - Neil Tovey - Bafana
Mark Williams (left) and Neil Tovey have both been impressed by Bafana Bafana at this Africa Cup of Nations. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana (The Boys) and the Super Eagles meet in the central Ivory Coast city of Bouake on Wednesday with a place in the February 11 final on the line.

Continue reading

