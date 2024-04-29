Daily news update: Cops warn those inciting violence | Civil servants took home billions | MK party accused of forging signatures

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele has warned anyone who uses social media and electronic platforms to send threatening messages, incite violence, or cause harm to others ahead of the elections will be dealt with.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that civil servants took home nearly R3 billion’s worth of performance bonuses and incentives over the last five years.

Also, claims have surfaced that the MK party forged signatures to be able to qualify for the 29 May elections.

News Today: 29 April 2024

Cele says anyone that disrupts elections will be dealt with

Police Minister Bheki Cele at the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster briefing on Sunday ahead of the elections. Picture: X/@GovernmentZA

On Sunday Cele presented the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster plan of action for the elections on 29 May and said police will not hesitate to track down any person who creates a video or post that encourages others to commit public violence.

“No one has a right to intimidate and prevent others from exercising their constitutional right to vote for a party of his or her choice. As the government, we want to issue a warning to anyone with intentions to disrupt the elections that the law enforcement officers will deal with them decisively and will put them behind bars,” he said.

Civil servants took home billions in extra pay over the last five years

Civil servants have been generously remunerated over the last five years – taking home nearly R3 billion’s worth of performance bonuses and incentives.

Minister of Public Service and Administration Noxolo Kiviet revealed that nearly R3bn was spent on civil servants’ performance bonuses and incentives over the last five years. Picture: Gallo Images

Public Service and Administration Minister Noxolo Kieviet revealed the exorbitant figure during a recent Q&A session in Parliament.

According to Sunday Times, the figures were detailed in written replies submitted to parliament by Kiviet in response to questions from Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Leon Schreiber.

MK party accused of hiring team to forge signatures

It has been a bombshell week for the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party: Former president Jacob Zuma purged the newly formed party of some top leaders while claims surfaced that it has extensively forged signatures to qualify for the 29 May elections.

The forgery allegation was made by a former senior official of the party in a statement submitted to the Western Cape police last week.

Umkhonto we Sizwe supporters and supporters of former president Jacob Zuma demonstrate outside the Johannesburg High Court, 8 April 2024, during his appeal against not being allowed to stand as an election candidate in the upcoming general elections to be held in May. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

According to Rapport, Lennox Ntsodo states in his affidavit that he appointed a team of about 20 people in February to assist with the mass forgery of signatures after the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) rejected the MK party’s initial application for registration.

5 kidnapping suspects arrested as 19-year-old man rescued

Five people have been arrested for kidnapping, house robbery, extortion and unlawful possession of firearms after a 19-year-old man was bundled into a car during a home invasion in Stilfontein, North West, on Friday.

Image for illustration purposes only. Picture: iStock

North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the arrests took place after four men stormed into a house in Khuma Extension 6 on Thursday evening.

“The suspects allegedly threatened the mother, then robbed her of R6 500 cash, and took her 19-year-old son’s cellphone,” said Mokgwabone.

The men then used the family’s Toyota Corolla to flee. They bundled the 19-year-old into the car as they were doing so.

Ex-Bafana Bafana coach Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala finally gives ICU the boot

Orlando Pirates technical director and former Bafana Bafana coach Stan “Screamer” Tshabalala was shot and seriously injured during a scuffle with a burglar at his home on the outskirts of Centurion on 20 March.

The 75-year-old Tshabalala was rushed to hospital in a “serious but stable condition” following the incident.

In this file photo, slain soccer star Senzo Meyiwa receives an award from Stan ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala at the Orlando Pirates Player Awards at The Wanderers Club, in Johannesburg, on 23 July 2014. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/ Gallo Images

The soccer legend – who is also the father of late kwaito legend Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala of TKZee fame and former BGM record executive, Busi Tshabalala – was discharged from the intensive care unit (ICU) earlier this week.

No legs, no problem! The mini rugby player who grabbed the ball and SA’s hearts

Grayton Rhode’s story is one of young guts and glory. In a video doing the rounds on social media, the eight-year-old schoolboy can be seen running circles around his competition on the rugby field.

Just another budding sports star? Think again… little Grayton has no legs.

Five years ago, the legs of the young boy who bobs and weaves like a pro in the video, were amputated due to an infection.

