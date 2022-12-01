Daily news update: Phala Phala report findings, Transnet’s R398.4m fraud case and Kgosi Mampuru prison protest

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

The independent panel appointed by National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has found that there is “prima facie” evidence that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated sections 96(2)(a) of the constitution and 34(1) of PRECCA, with the aim of keeping the investigation of the burglary private.

The panel, led by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, was tasked with investigating whether the president committed an impeachable offence related to the burglary at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo in February 2020.

Justice Ngcobo handed the report to Mapisa-Nqakula during a ceremony in Parliament, Cape Town, on Wednesday morning, and published it on Wednesday evening.

Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and other Transnet officials appear at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, 14 October 2022, for a dodgy tender awarded to a McKinsey-led consortium in 2012 and charges linked to more than R90 million paid to Trillian Asset Management in 2015. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The R398.4 million fraud and corruption case involving former Transnet executives has been postponed to 20 April 2023.

Eleven accused – including Transnet’s former group chief executives Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama as well as the parastatal’s former group chief financial officer Anoj Singh, former group chief financial officer Garry Pita and former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi – on Wednesday appeared briefly in the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court.

The group appeared alongside McKinsey and Companies SA, represented by its employee Goitseone Mangope, Regiments Capital directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha, Regiments shareholder Eric Wood, Trillian Asset Management current director, Daniel Roy, and the owner of Albatime, Kuben Moodley.

Members of political parties at Burgers Park in Pretoria before marching to Kgosi Mampuru 11 Correctional services, 30 November 2022, for the Chris Hani Day of Action. Photo: citizen.co.za/Nigel Sibanda

With just a day before Chris Hani’s assassin Janusz Waluś is released on parole, the ANC in Gauteng is expected to embark on a protest to the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The party wants to show its disapproval following the ruling by the Constitutional Court on 21 November ruled that Waluś be released within 10 days.

Waluś, a Polish immigrant, was serving a life sentence for killing Chris Hani outside his home in Boksburg on 10 April 1993, with the support of Clive Derby-Lewis.

On Tuesday, Waluś was stabbed by another inmate from the same housing unit where he was incarcerated.

He was rushed to the prison’s hospital, with the Correctional Services Department saying he is in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical care.

Kevin Hart announces South Africa tour dates and ticket sales for his stand-up Reality Check. Picture: Instagram @kevinhart

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart announced his tour dates to South Africa for his stand-up comedy show and the ticket prices of his highly anticipated show have been released, leaving some puzzled.

Earlier this week, Hart announced he was returning to Mzansi for his Reality Check tour for the first time since 2016.

He will only do one show at the Sun Bet Arena, Time Square, in Pretoria next year.

The early bird tickets were made available on Wednesday morning for Discover Bank clients.

The pre-sale access will only be available for 48 hours.

The starting price is R910 with the wheelchair accessibility priced at R680. However, the ticket prices jump from R1 360 to R2 215.

Orlando Pirates team picture (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Brand and marketing manager Joseph Bertrand has left Orlando Pirates after five years with the club.

Bertrand announced his departure from Pirates on social media, with the sports marketing guru leaving an emotional message to the club and its supporters.



“After more than five years working for this formidable institution, it is time for me to leave Orlando Pirates, the football club I fell in love with 20-years ago when I arrived in South Africa. It has been an absolute privilege to work for the club and try to make a little difference where Icould in the marketing department,” wrote Bertrand.