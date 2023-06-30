Gallants confirm Chivaviro sale to Chiefs, Hlanti extends stay

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

In an unexpected move on Friday afternoon, Marumo Gallants confirmed that they had released striker Ranga Chivaviro to Kaizer Chiefs.

Chivaviro’s future has been a subject of speculation for a while now following his breakthrough season with Gallants where he scored 17 goals across all competitions.

Phakaaathi can however reveal that Chiefs are unlikely to unveil Chivaviro with Richards Bay set to contest the sale.

The KwaZulu-Natal side claim to have signed the 30-year-old striker on a pre-contract in January and that they have first preference to sign him.

But Gallants insisted that they had exercised their right to renew his contract before that pre-contract was signed.

The matter is set to be filed at the PSL’s dispute resolution chamber soon. Chiefs meanwhile have shown their faith in S’fiso Hlanti, and have announced that they have extended his contract, adding another year.

According to the club, the new contract also has an option to extend for another year at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old Hlanti joined Chiefs in July 2021 after a short stopover at Swallows FC as the Naturena side served their transfer ban.

Chiefs’ sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior expressed his satisfaction with the contract extension, saying Hlanti is an important member of the Amakhosi squad.

“We are happy that we have agreed on this contract extension with S’fiso,” said Motaung Jr on Friday afternoon.

Hlanti is important, says Motaung Jr

“He is an important member of the team, given his experience and ability. We look forward to his continued hard work and sharing of his knowledge with the young players we have in the team.”



The club’s decision to extend Hlanti’s contract is a testament to his significance within the squad and the value he brings as both a player and mentor.

Hlanti has had his fair share of injuries but managed to stay injury free last season, providing needed stability in defence and options when the team attacks.

For Hlanti, this contract extension signifies a fresh start and an opportunity to further solidify his place in the Chiefs setup.

Hlanti will be expected to take a leadership role under new coach Molefi Ntseki who was appointed this week. They worked together previously at Bafana Bafana.