Five things Ntseki needs to quickly get right at Chiefs

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Molefi Ntseki just walked into a hungry lion’s den by accepting the Kaizer Chiefs coaching job, and now everyone awaits to see if he is well equipped to come out alive.

He is the seventh coach to attempt to revive the club’s fortunes. Nteski faces a tremendous challenge to satisfy the supporters, who have witnessed six previous coaches fall short of their expectations.

Steve Komphela, Giovanni Solinas, Ernst Middendorp, Gavin Hunt, Stuart Baxter, and Arthur Zwane all struggled to reignite Amakhosi’s winning spirit and restore them to their former glory as a dominant cup-winning side.

Ntseki’s appointment has already sparked disappointment among the supporters. This is primarily because the club was reportedly in talks with more prominent coaches.

Despite his qualifications, Ntseki lacks the experience of coaching a club side, having only previously served as an assistant. This raises doubts about his ability to navigate the turbulent waters and steer the Amakhosi ship back to tranquillity.

Ntseki has no time to ‘rebuild’

It is evident that Ntseki must hit the ground running, as he will have limited time to rebuild the team. The dark cloud of an eight-year trophy drought at Naturena hangs heavily over his head. And increases the pressure to deliver immediate results.

To secure some breathing space and win over the sceptical supporters, Ntseki must focus on several key aspects.

Win the first game against Cape Town City: Chiefs meet City in the upcoming MTN8 in what will be a crucial game. Not only does he need a victory, but it must also be a convincing one. The team must showcase a free-flowing style of play and score impressive goals to demonstrate their capabilities under Ntseki’s guidance.

Talk the right talk – Ntseki must choose his words carefully and avoid making lofty promises. Every statement he makes will be under scrutiny, and analysed meticulously for any signs of weakness or failure.

Win the players over: Gaining the players' trust and convincing them to embrace his philosophy swiftly is paramount for success. Chiefs players have endured some criticism with their quality questioned. Ntseki has to work on rebuilding confidence in the team.

Sign the right players: A marquee signing could help ignite excitement among the supporters. Chiefs desperately need a player who can captivate fans and infuse the team with renewed enthusiasm and quality.

