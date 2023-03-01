Daily news update: Political funding, national state of disaster and load shedding

Citizen Reporter

Political party funding: Two organisations donate combined R30 million to ANC

The Electoral Commission has published donations in accordance with the legislative requirements on the publication of political parties for the third quarter of 2022/23 financial year.

The commission said in a statement on Tuesday that a total of five political parties have declared donations amounting to R40 050 925.54.

National state of disaster: Here are the details of how govt plans to deal with load shedding

Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma during the ANC NEC media briefing on 1 August 2018. Picture: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Lucky Morajane

Almost three weeks since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster to respond to the country’s energy crisis, government has finally published the regulations related to the Disaster Management Act.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on Monday signed the new regulations into law, and they were published in the Government Gazette.

Eskom imposes mixed bag of load shedding until further notice

Eskom distribution centre. Photo: Gallo Images.

Eskom has announced a mixed bag of load shedding as it battles to keep the lights on.

The crumbling state-owned entity said the deliberate power cuts will be implemented at different stages.

Menzi Mngomezulu, Eskom’s Crisis Communication Manager, said they will publish another update as soon as any significant changes occur.

Musa Mseleku lawyers up against ‘slay queen’ who made sex tape claims

Musician Nomfundo Shezi (popularly known as Queen Lolly) claims to have slept with Musa Mseleku and the Mseleku family has sent her a legal letter demanding that she stops speaking about Musa Mseleku senior and Musa Mseleku junior (pictured) | Pictures: Instagram

Reality TV star Musa Mseleku has hit ‘Slay Queen’ and musician Queen Lolly (real name Nomfundo Shezi) with a lawyers letter after she went on a popular podcast and implied that she had slept with Mseleku and had video evidence to back her claims.

According to a report by IOL, she made these claims on the Omakhwapheni Podcast where she had a chat with controversial gossip blogger Musa Khawula about her sex life.

Sundowns preparing new offer for Andile Jali

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 07: Andile Jali of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Richards Bay at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on February 07, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Word reaching Phakaaathi is that Andile Jali looks set to stay at Mamelodi Sundowns, as the club are believed to be preparing a new deal for the influential midfielder.



Jali’s current deal expires at the end of the season and we have been informed that the player’s camp have not yet entertained any interest from other clubs as their priority is to keep Jali at Sundowns.

