Daily news update: Cyril promises justice for Lusikisiki | No e-toll refunds | 'Drunk' soccer star's accident

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised the culprits responsible for killing 18 people in the Eastern Cape will be punished, the Gauteng government has confirmed motorists will receive no refund for e-toll payments, and an Emfuleni Local Municipality employee received a payout for accumulated leave days despite them being far above the allowed threshold.

Also, R&B mega-star Chris Brown will visit Johannesburg and not Cape Town for his next concert in the country, and Marumo Gallants striker Gabadinho Mhango allegedly drove his car into a taxi while he was intoxicated.

News today: 1 October

‘We’ll not allow criminals to prevail’: Ramaphosa says Lusikisiki shooting won’t go unpunished

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised that the gunmen responsible for the mass shooting in Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape, which led to 18 fatalities over the weekend, will be apprehended.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The incident occurred on Saturday in Ngobozana village, where 17 individuals lost their lives, with an 18th victim succumbing to injuries in the hospital.

No refunds for those who paid for e-tolls, says Gauteng finance MEC Maile

Gauteng Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Finance and Economic Development Lebogang Maile says the province will not go bankrupt.

E-tolls were scrapped but the province still owes R12.9 billion for the freeway upgrades. Picture: Michel Bega

He was speaking at a briefing on Monday where he outlined the debt repayment structure of the failed e-toll revenue collection project.

Emfuleni employee bagged R132 000 payment for accumulated leave days

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) has heard how a municipal administrator bagged a large payout for accumulated leave days.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

The Emfuleni Local Municipality employee claimed his days, earned back in 2021, despite them being far above the allowed threshold.

Manufacturer of instant porridge sympathises with families of three dead children, but won’t take responsibility yet

The company whose porridge allegedly caused the death of three young children in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, has responded to the fatal incident.

Spar has removed the instant porridge from its shelves after the death of the three children. Picture: Supplied/Spar

Namib Mills, situated in Windhoek, Namibia, manufactures a variety of products from sugar to pasta. One of its products, Top Score instant maize porridge, is being blamed for causing of deaths of three infants.

Two-pot retirement system: Billions paid out, but some get R0 after tax

A month after the two-pot retirement system was implemented on 1 September, billions of rands have been paid out. However, in some cases, people who claimed did not receive a cent, because their total withdrawals went to the taxman.

Picture: iStock

If someone applied for a withdrawal under the two-pot retirement system and the fund requested a tax directive from Sars, the tax authority can take the withdrawal to cover the amount that the person still owed.

‘We are expecting them,’ says family of Kwaito legend ‘General GTZ’ on department’s visit [VIDEO]

The family of Kwaito musician Siphiwe ‘General GTZ’ Sibisi is expecting members of the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture to visit their home in Soweto, following his passing.

Th family of Kwaito musician Siphiwe ‘General GTZ’ Sibisi has confirmed his passing. Picture: thesamas_/Instagram

“They’ve reached out to the family to pass their condolences. It wasn’t the minister himself, but members of his team. We are expecting them to visit our home later this afternoon,” family spokesperson Zamokuhle Sibisi-Mguli told The Citizen.

Award-winning R&B mega-star Chris Brown has given the Mother City the cold shoulder, opting to wow the crowds in Johannesburg with his Breezy in South Africa concert.

Chris Brown performs during The 11:11 Tour at T-Mobile Arena on 3 August 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Mindy Small/Getty Images/AFP

Heading to Instagram, the global music sensation announced that he will be performing in Mzansi on Saturday, 14 December at the FNB Stadium, in Johannesburg.

WATCH: ‘Drunk’ Gallants striker Mhango injured in car accident

Marumo Gallants striker Gabadinho Mhango was involved in a car accident in Bloemfontein.

Marumo Gallants striker Gabadinho Mhango was injured in a car accident in Bloemfontein (Picture: Facebook

The former Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows attacker was allegedly drunk when he hit a taxi with his VW Polo on Sunday.

Four things we learned during the 2024 Rugby Championship

The 2024 Rugby Championship concluded this last weekend, with South Africa crowned champions after winning five of their six matches for 24 log points.

Siya Kolisi and Ox Nche have been among the Boks’ world class players to shine during the Rugby Championship. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

New Zealand were second on the points table (16 points), followed by Argentina (14) and Australia (five).

