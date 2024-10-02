Daily news update: Suspect in Lusikiski shooting | Muvhango creator granted bail | Mpumalanga official’s hijacking, murder

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes one individual is currently being interrogated in connection with the mass shooting in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, which resulted in 18 fatalities.

Meanwhile, creator of TV shows including Muvhango and Queen Modjadji, Duma ka Ndlovu has been granted bail of R100 000.

Furthermore, three of the five Mozambican nationals accused of hijacking and murdering a municipal official, were remanded in custody after a brief court appearance on Tuesday.

News Today: 2 October 2024

The weather service has warned that while the weather will be cool and rainy in three provinces on Wednesday, a heatwave is expected inland until Sunday. – full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

‘We know who we are looking for’: Suspect in police custody for questioning on Lusikisiki shooting

One individual is currently being interrogated in connection with the mass shooting in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, which resulted in 18 fatalities.

The incident occurred on Saturday in Ngobozana village, where 17 individuals lost their lives, with an 18th victim succumbing to injuries in the hospital.

National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Fifteen women and three men died, two other victims are still in the hospital.

CONTINUE READING: ‘We know who we are looking for’: Suspect in police custody for questioning on Lusikisiki shooting

‘Self-evidently dead on arrival’: SCA dismisses Mkhwebane’s ‘frivolous’ appeal on Section 194

Former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will have to fork out legal costs after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed, and criticised, her “frivolous” appeal application.

On Tuesday, the SCA struck from the roll Mkhwebane’s leave to appeal application against a previous ruling by the Western Cape High Court.

Former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

In the judgment, Judge Visvanathan Ponnan rebuked Mkhwebane’s legal practitioner, Advocate Dali Mpofu, for not objectively analysing the case.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Self-evidently dead on arrival’: SCA dismisses Mkhwebane’s ‘frivolous’ appeal on Section 194

Private healthcare could be cheaper but government dragging its feet

Government’s failure to implement the recommendations of the Competition Commission’s Health Market Inquiry which was completed in 2019, is driving up private healthcare costs.

The Competition Commission released the Health Market Inquiry report that contained key recommendations to bring down the cost of private healthcare in the country on 30 September 2019.

Picture: iStock

But five years later government has not implemented any of these recommendations, which means that healthcare costs have continued to escalate unnecessarily, making healthcare unaffordable for many citizens.

CONTINUE READING: Private healthcare could be cheaper but government dragging its feet

Muvhango creator Duma ka Ndlovu granted R100k bail for Contravention of Tax Administration Act

Creator of TV shows including Muvhango and Queen Modjadji, Duma ka Ndlovu has been granted bail of R100 000.

The filmmaker appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Katlehong on Tuesday in connection with the contravention of the Tax Administration Act.

The filmmaker Duma Ka Ndlovu inside the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court in Katlehong on Tuesday. Picture: @HeidiGiokos/X

Ka Ndlovu’s co-accused, Rodney Mutsharini and Maxwell Mloyi who are believed to be his tax practitioners, first appeared in court on Monday and remained in custody.

CONTINUE READING: Muvhango creator Duma ka Ndlovu granted R100k bail for Contravention of Tax Administration Act

Mozambicans remain in custody after Mpumalanga official’s hijacking and murder

Three of the five Mozambican nationals accused of hijacking and murdering a municipal official, were remanded in custody after a brief court appearance on Tuesday.

Nkangala District Municipality communications manager David “Sombu” Masombuka was found dead in bushes near a fuel station in Witbank, Mpumalanga over the weekend.

Photo: iStock

Three of the accused appeared at Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court, facing multiple charges, including murder, hijacking, and possession of suspected stolen property. Their case was postponed to 11 October for further investigation.

CONTINUE READING: Mozambicans remain in custody after Mpumalanga official’s hijacking and murder

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Cyril promises justice for Lusikisiki | No e-toll refunds | ‘Drunk’ soccer star’s accident