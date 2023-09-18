Daily news update: Woman killed by wave, water crisis and load shedding

Some of the destruction caused by the spring high tide in George. Photo: X/@george_mun

In developing news, a 93-year-old woman was killed following the spring high tide that battered restaurants, houses and cars along the coast in the Eastern and Western Cape on Saturday.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said businesses affected by the spring high tide include The Brass Bell restaurant in Kalk Bay, as well as extensive damage in George, and Wilderness along the Southern Cape coastline.

“There has been quite widespread damage across the coastline, including sand dune erosion, structural damage, and we’ve learnt that NSRI Wilderness and paramedics were at a scene in Leentjiesklip, George, yesterday (Saturday) afternoon where a 93-year-old female had sadly passed away.

Various areas in Johannesburg were experiencing water issues on Saturday. Photo: iStock

Residents have been urged to use water sparingly as demand is exceeding supply, prompting authorities to raise the alarm about a possible collapse of the water system.

This comes after various areas in Johannesburg were experiencing water issues on Saturday.

Areas in and around south Joburg and Midrand were affected.

Johannesburg Water has warned the public to reduce their usage as the Rand Water Eikenhof system is under severe pressure.

Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge faces possible impeachment for sexual harassment allegations. Photo: Gallo Images

Judge President Selby Mbenenge faces possible impeachment following recommendations of the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) that he be investigated by a judicial conduct tribunal, for the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by a Makhanda court official.

According to reports by Sunday Times, a judge’s secretary alleged that Mbenenge had sent her WhatsApp messages of a sexual nature accompanied by unsolicited “crude pictures,” some of which depicted people having sex – which she said he later deleted.

The secretary also alleged that Mbenenge once behaved “indecently” towards her in his office, going as far as unzipping his pants, Sunday Times reported.

Mbenenge had since disputed the allegations but didn’t deny sending most of the messages concerned, which according to him were not “unwelcome,” – adding that the secretary’s responses were often “jovial or flirtatious.”

Eskom downgraded the power cuts from stage 3 that was announced on Saturday. Photo: iStock

In load shedding news, embattled power utility Eskom said stage 2 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 4pm on Monday.

The utility downgraded the power cuts from stage 3 that was announced on Saturday.

Spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the reduction in load shedding was due to further improvement in generation capacity.

“Thereafter, Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 on Monday until 05:00 on Tuesday, followed by Stage 2 load shedding from 05:00 until 16:00.

Cobus Reinach of South Africa scored three tries against Romania on Sunday. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

In sports news, the Springboks beat Romania 76-0 in their second Pool B Rugby World Cup game in France on Sunday.

The Boks went into the game on the back of a first round win against Scotland, while Romania were well beaten by Ireland. This match took place in Bordeaux.

The Boks were too good in all departments as they scored 12 tries, with Makazole Mapimpi and Cobus Reinach getting hat tricks.

Grant Williams also scored two tries in a dominant performance by the Boks.

Ferrari’s Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr sprays champagne as he celebrates on the podium after winning the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore on September 17, 2023. Picture: Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP

In Formula One news, Carlos Sainz led from start to finish to win a thrilling Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday after a charging George Russell crashed his Mercedes from third place on the final lap.

Lando Norris was second in a McLaren with Lewis Hamilton crossing the line in third. Championship leader Max Verstappen was fifth as Red Bull failed to win a race for the first time this season.

Sainz controlled the pace of the night race brilliantly from pole position to take only his second career win, the first coming at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone last year.

It ended Red Bull’s hopes of sweeping every race in 2023 as Verstappen, who has won the last 10 races in a row, could only work his way up from 11th on the grid into the top five.