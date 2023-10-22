Daily news update: Springboks in Rugby World Cup final, Israel/Palestine conflict, Zuma and the Proteas

Here's your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the Cairo Peace Summit in Egypt on Saturday. Photo: X/The Presidency

South Africa’s RG Snyman scores a try against England in Paris on Saturday. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

The Springboks beat England 16-15 in another thrilling World Cup clash at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday night to qualify for the final against the All Blacks next Saturday.

The Boks scored a late converted try by RG Snyman and then Handre Pollard slotted a 50m penalty with three minutes to go to seal an enthralling match.

Replacement prop Ox Nche delivered a stunning performance in the scrums in the second half, winning the Boks several penalties

England dominated most of the match and just about every department and lead comfortably with 10 minutes to go, before the Boks rallied to steal the win.

The All Blacks qualified for the final by beating Argentina on Friday night.

For the second week in a row the Boks won by a point, after edging France 29-28 in the quarter-finals

As the conflict in Middle East rages on, President Cyril Ramaphosa has stressed the only way to find peace in Israel and Palestine is “the fulfilment of the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people to human rights, dignity and statehood”.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the Cairo Peace Summit in Egypt on Saturday with twelve state leaders gathering to discuss the conflict between Israel and Palestinefsouth.

The conflict has left thousands of people dead, most of them Palestinians as Israel besieged Gaza launching wave after wave of air strikes, enforcing a blockade and deploying tens of thousands of troops to the border in preparation for an expected ground assault.

Ramaphosa called on all parties to exercise restraint and on all state actors to desist from providing weapons to either of the sides of the conflict.

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images

Former President Jacob Zuma said the African National Congress (ANC) “remains the only viable instrument to bring about a better life” in South Africa.

Zuma was addressing ANC members and the public in Nyoni Branch Ward 10 – under General Gizenga Mpanza Region in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

ANC Provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said the former president affirmed his deep love for the ANC.

Mndebele said Zuma reminded people of the ongoing efforts to weaken the ANC by those who were traditionally opposed to the programme of action of the governing party.

Meanwhile, Zuma reminded people to vote for the ANC.

“It is unwise not to vote for the ANC in next year’s general elections because you are aggrieved or because you have a problem with a certain leader. This will never change anything. Instead, such a decision will reverse the gains we have made over years of struggle for the betterment of the lives of indigenous people.

Carl Niehaus, the founder of the African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta) . Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

Carl Niehaus, the founder of the African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta) said he is distraught by the passing of his mother Magrietha ‘Maxie’ Niehaus.

Magrietha passed away last night aged 94.

Niehaus shared the news of his mother’s death on X.

“It is with a broken heart that I inform all my comrades and friends that my beloved Mamma, Magrietha ‘Maxie’ Niehaus (né Arlow), passed away at the age of 94 years, 7 months and 7 days, last night at 23:00.”

“In her last days my dear mother suffered much, may her beautiful soul rest in peace. I am heartbroken,” he posted.

Eight VIP Protection Unit members appear at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, 26 July 2023, in Randburg. It is reported that the suspects are facing charges of pointing a firearm, assault and malicious damage to property in connection with the N1 highway altercation on 2 July. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The South African Police Services (Saps) could not confirm if the eight VIP Protection members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile have returned to work following the lapse of their suspension notices.

The suspended VIP Protection members are all currently out on R10 000 bail each.

The police officers were arrested for being caught on a widely circulated video on social media showing them brandishing rifles and pistols – jumping out of a BMW X5 and attacking the occupants of a VW Polo on the side of the N1 highway in July.

Shortly after the incident, Saps initiated a disciplinary process against the officers but this has since lapsed.

Saps internal policy state disciplinary processes should be finalised within 60 days of initiation, but its been 90 days after the assault.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of Ben Stokes during South Africa’s match against England at the Cricket World Cup. Picture: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

The Proteas shone with bat and ball in Mumbai on Saturday, delivering a superb all-round effort as they bounced back in style to secure a comprehensive 229-run victory over England at the Cricket World Cup.

Just four days after being defeated by the Netherlands, South Africa returned to winning ways with their third victory of the tournament, setting their opponents a formidable target before dismantling them with a ruthless attack.

Chasing 400 runs to win, none of England’s batters were able to get going.

Tail-enders Gus Atkinson (35) and Mark Wood (43 not out) put up a lone fight with a gutsy 70-run stand for the ninth wicket, but they ultimately fell well short as the reigning champions were bundled out for 170 runs in the 22nd over.

It was the England team’s biggest ever margin of defeat in ODI cricket, surpassing their 221-run loss to Australia in Melbourne last year.

