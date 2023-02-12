Daily news update: AKA’s murder, Cele must go, flood warnings, SA20 postponed

Citizen Reporter

RIP AKA’:

Murdered in Durban

Rap fans across South Africa are in distress after reports that rapper AKA (real name Kiernan Forbes) was fatally shot at a popular nightlife hotspot on Durban’s Florida Road on Friday evening.

Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes | Photo: Instagram

The 36-year-old rapper was in the province for a birthday celebration and appearance at an establishment called Yugo. His parents confirm news of his death

Cele has to go

Police minister Bheki Cele should have been fired a long time ago for failing to address issues of violent crime, such as the gruesome murder of Hip Hop sensation AKA.

Photo for illustration: Minister of Police Bheki Cele at the quarterly crime statistics briefing on 19 August 2022. Photo: The Citizen/Neil McCartney

This is a strong view by criminologist and former policeman Dr Hennie Lochner in response to the death of Kiernan Jarryd Forbes (AKA) and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.

He lived up to his name

To his family, he was Kiernan Jarryd Forbes. To his daughter, he was “dad” and to his legion of fans, he was AKA, Supa Mega, Bhova.

And now, his spirit will live on in those memories and the memories tied to his music.

Reactions to AKA’s death

The hashtags #RIPAKA, #akaworldwide, Kairo and Not Aka have been trending since late Friday night when news of his passing started making the rounds on social media.

Tributes poured in for the award-winning rapper on Saturday morning from the South African entertainment industry, fellow colleagues, fans and politicians.

SA20 news

The Wanderers was not even fit for garden cricket as rain poured down over Johannesburg on Saturday, leading to the SA20 final being postponed until Sunday’s reserve day, starting at 1.30pm.

Rain has forced the postponement of the SA20 final at the Wanderers to Sunday. Picture: SA20/Sportzpics/Gallo Images

Over 200ml of rain has fallen over the last three days and SA20 Commissioner Graeme Smith said their weather consultants had advised that further heavy showers would fall on Saturday afternoon, causing them to postpone the final around midday, hours before the scheduled 4.30pm start.

The weather forecast is better for Sunday afternoon, and both the Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape would rather play a full 20-over game on Sunday than perhaps a shortened five-over lottery on Saturday evening.

Willem Kruger news

Prosecutor Gerrie Nel and his legal team are full of praise for how the South African Police Service (Saps) have handled the Willem Kruger case so far.

Willem Kruger, who went missing on Saturday, 12 November 2022. Photos: Facebook

Their spokesperson, Barry Bateman, confirmed there was a meeting with Willem’s family on Friday.

“The family formally asked us to assist with the investigation.”

Patsing settlement floods

Residents in the Patsing informal settlement in the south of Johannesburg are living in fear of floods amid persistent rain.

Minibus taxi stuck maid floods in Tshwane: Photo supplied

Several parts of the country have been experiencing heavy rainfall over the last couple of days with no end in sight to the downpours.

The current rainfall is as a result of a cut-of-low pressure system [1] which moved into the central parts of the country on Thursday before becoming quasi-stationary.

