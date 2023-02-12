Daily news update: AKA’s murder, Cele must go, flood warnings, SA20 postponed

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.
Daily news update: 12 February
RIP AKA’:
Murdered in Durban
Rap fans across South Africa are in distress after reports that rapper AKA (real name Kiernan Forbes) was fatally shot at a popular nightlife hotspot on Durban’s Florida Road on Friday evening.
The 36-year-old rapper was in the province for a birthday celebration and appearance at an establishment called Yugo. His parents confirm news of his death
READ: AKA shot dead in Durban’s Florida Road
Cele has to go
Police minister Bheki Cele should have been fired a long time ago for failing to address issues of violent crime, such as the gruesome murder of Hip Hop sensation AKA.
This is a strong view by criminologist and former policeman Dr Hennie Lochner in response to the death of Kiernan Jarryd Forbes (AKA) and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.
READ: AKA’s murder: ‘Cele is one big failure, he has to go’, says expert
He lived up to his name
To his family, he was Kiernan Jarryd Forbes. To his daughter, he was “dad” and to his legion of fans, he was AKA, Supa Mega, Bhova.
And now, his spirit will live on in those memories and the memories tied to his music.
READ: AKA lived up to his stage name, right to the very end
Reactions to AKA’s death
The hashtags #RIPAKA, #akaworldwide, Kairo and Not Aka have been trending since late Friday night when news of his passing started making the rounds on social media.
Tributes poured in for the award-winning rapper on Saturday morning from the South African entertainment industry, fellow colleagues, fans and politicians.
READ: ‘Are we planning to shoot and kill all our stars?’: Reactions to AKA’s death
SA20 news
The Wanderers was not even fit for garden cricket as rain poured down over Johannesburg on Saturday, leading to the SA20 final being postponed until Sunday’s reserve day, starting at 1.30pm.
Over 200ml of rain has fallen over the last three days and SA20 Commissioner Graeme Smith said their weather consultants had advised that further heavy showers would fall on Saturday afternoon, causing them to postpone the final around midday, hours before the scheduled 4.30pm start.
The weather forecast is better for Sunday afternoon, and both the Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape would rather play a full 20-over game on Sunday than perhaps a shortened five-over lottery on Saturday evening.
READ: SA20 final postponed: ‘It’s the right call,’ says Graeme Smith
Willem Kruger news
Prosecutor Gerrie Nel and his legal team are full of praise for how the South African Police Service (Saps) have handled the Willem Kruger case so far.
Their spokesperson, Barry Bateman, confirmed there was a meeting with Willem’s family on Friday.
“The family formally asked us to assist with the investigation.”
READ: Praise for police investigation in Willem Kruger case
Patsing settlement floods
Residents in the Patsing informal settlement in the south of Johannesburg are living in fear of floods amid persistent rain.
Several parts of the country have been experiencing heavy rainfall over the last couple of days with no end in sight to the downpours.
The current rainfall is as a result of a cut-of-low pressure system [1] which moved into the central parts of the country on Thursday before becoming quasi-stationary.
READ: Flood warning: Patsing residents live in fear amid heavy rainfall
Daily news update 14 February: New electricity minister, More legal action against Ramaphosa