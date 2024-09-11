Daily news update: Pravin Gordhan hospitalised | NPA’s access to state capture evidence blocked | Bafana seal Afcon win

News today includes former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has been hospitalised.

Meanwhile, Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Thembi Simelane has refuted claims of obstructing state capture prosecutions by withholding information from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Furthermore, Thalente Mbatha netted again in stoppage time for Bafana Bafana, this time in a winning cause as Hugo Broos’ side ignited their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a 3-2 Group K win over South Sudan at Juba Stadium on Tuesday.

News Today: 11 September 2024

The weather service has warned of damaging winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea and extremely high fire danger in three provinces. – full weather forecast here.

Former Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan admitted to hospital

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has been hospitalised.

Family spokesperson Adrian Lackay said further updates on the former minister’s condition will be provided.

Former Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

“The family of the former Minister of Public Enterprises, Mr. Pravin Gordhan, would like to inform the media and the public that he has been admitted to hospital.

Transnet needs R51 billion to restore rail and infrastructure network

Transnet chief executive officer (CEO) Michelle Phillips has detailed just how steep the entity’s uphill battle is.

The CEO gave a presentation to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts on Tuesday, flanked by Transport Minister Barbara Creecy and the Auditor General of South Africa (AGSA).

Picture: iStock

Phillips, the former Transnet chief financial officer, has been in an acting CEO capacity since late 2023 and was appointed on a permanent basis on 1 March.

VBS-accused Simelane denies blocking NPA’s access to state capture evidence

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Thembi Simelane has refuted claims of obstructing state capture prosecutions by withholding information from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Last month, News24 reported that the NPA and the Investigating Directorate (ID) lost access to a vast digital evidence database compiled by investigators from the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, due to insufficient maintenance.

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Thembi Simelane. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The evidence is stored in a secure cloud, alongside an extensive archive of physical materials housed in numerous boxes.

Johannesburg Country Club fire contained [VIDEOS]

The Johannesburg Country Club, in Auckland Park, caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple videos showed buildings ablaze as smoke billowed into the air while people ran away from the fire.

Screengrab of a video of the fire at Country Club Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied.

Traffic in and around the country club was not affected.

Last-gasp Mbatha strikes again as Bafana seal dramatic Afcon win

Thalente Mbatha netted again in stoppage time for Bafana Bafana, this time in a winning cause as Hugo Broos’ side ignited their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a 3-2 Group K win over South Sudan at Juba Stadium on Tuesday.

The 24 year-old Orlando Pirates midfielder came off the bench and rifled the ball home from the edge of the area to give Bafana all three points, with the home side left utterly despondent.

Oswin Appollis grabbed a brace for Bafana against South Sudan. Picture: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images

It was the second time in four days that Mbatha had proved a super-sub, as he also grabbed a stoppage time equaliser for Bafana in their opening Group K 2-2 draw with Uganda on Friday at Orlando Stadium.

