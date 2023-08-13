Mokoena’s success could be the reason for bad tackles – Rulani

By Katlego Modiba

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena had lauded the tough stance referees have taken against bad tackles on reigning PSL Footballer of the Season Teboho Mokoena.

Mokoena has been on the receiving end of some dangerous tackles in the new DStv Premiership season.

Sekhukhune United midfielder Vusimuzi Mncube was sent off for a lunging two-footed tackle on the Bafana Bafana international.

Andile Jali was aslo shown red for a nasty tackle on the 26-year-old as The Brazilians advanced to the MTN8 Cup semi-finals thanks to a 1-0 win over Moroka Swallows on Sunday.

“Tebza being (Teboho Mokoena) targeted, I’m not sure,” Mokwena answered when asked if his star midfielder was targeted or not.

“My feelings could be misguided but maybe it has to do with the noise that happened when he was awarded Footballer of the Season.

“There was a lot said about it and maybe the reaction might be in that space but I don’t know. What do they say about heavy being the head that carries the crown?.

“Unfortunately, that’s the prize tag of being Footballer of the Season. He has to find ways (to deal with it) and we will help him but maybe also it’s good that the officials are also clamping down on it. It’s good to see the protection from the referees.”

Mokwena conceded after the game that his side could have made better use of their numeral advantage against Swallows.

‘A big mistake’

“I made a big tactical mistake after the red card. It’s a mistake I committed last season,” the coach revealed without getting into details of where he got it wrong.

“I told the players at half time that I have to rectify it and I’m fortunate to be working with good human beings.

“They helped me rectify. It’s important that we won and got the goal from the mistake that was rectified. That’s why I congratulate the players because the game belongs to them.

“It was a complicated game for many reasons. It even got more complicated with the red card. It was a cup game where results really matter and we move to the next round and we get to focus more on the league with some difficult fixtures coming up.”

The win against The Dube Birds also came at a cost after Khuliso Mudau hobbled off the field with what looked like a hamstring injury.