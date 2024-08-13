Daily news update: Pupil found dead in storeroom | Enyobeni tavern tragedy case | Magashule’s former PA in court

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, Overberg High School increased security after a pupil was found dead in a storeroom, the first witness in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy case testifies, and Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant Moroadi Cholota made her first appearance at court for fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

Also, renowned fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee made a stunning impact at the Miss South Africa pageant, and tributes have poured in for Ukhozi FM presenter and Crown Gospel Music Awards founder Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, who died on Monday morning.

In sport, Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of Deano Van Rooyen from Stellenbosch FC.

News today: 13 August

Security tightened after grade 10 pupil found dead on Overberg High’s school grounds

Security was stepped up at the Overberg High School in Caledon after the body of a grade 10 pupil was found in a storeroom on the school grounds on Wednesday evening.

Deveney Nel was found dead in a storeroom on the school grounds of Overberg High School. Picture: Facebook/Hoërskool Overberg

A flower-laying was held for Deveney Nel, 16, at the school on Monday morning. Principal Johan Jacobs and two ministers from the community spoke to learners and parents following the ceremony.

Enyobeni tavern: DJ describes how ‘a girl was being trampled on’ during tragic night

The Enyobeni tavern was so overcrowded that moving around the two-storey building, where 21 children died in June 2022, was extremely difficult.

Portraits of some teenagers are seen on empty coffins during symbolic mass memorial service in East London on 6 July 2022, after 21 people, mostly teens, died at the Enyobeni tavern last month. Photo: Phill Magakoe / AFP

This was revealed by Lihlumelo Lulani, the first witness who took the stand at the inquest into the Enyobeni tavern tragedy at the East London Regional Court sitting in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, on Monday.

Magashule’s ex-PA says state is punishing her ‘for not cooperating’

Moroadi Cholota, the former personal assistant of Ace Magashule, says she is being punished for her decision not to be a witness in the case related to the R255 million Free State asbestos tender.

Moroadi Cholota, the former personal assistant to Ace Magashule, in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on 12 August. Picture: X / @AphumeleleMdla2

Cholota appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday for the first time following her extradition from the United States (US), where she was studying.

Home Affairs officer who switched passport photos for foreigners sentenced to five years

A former administration clerk at the Department of Home Affairs in Cleary Park, Eastern Cape, has been sentenced to five years direct imprisonment for passport fraud.

Image used for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

“Tony Stout unlawfully and intentionally used the identification details of South African citizens to alter the photos of foreign nationals. He fraudulently provided them with South African passports,” said Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana.

Chiloane ‘heartbroken’ after 3 pupils die from suspected food poisoning, another from rat poison

Three primary school pupils died in Gauteng on Monday from food poisoning, and one secondary school learner died from a suspected ingestion of rat poison.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane at the memorial for the 11 pupils who died in the tragic Carletonville crash. Photo: Supplied

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed great sadness at this while police are investigating the incidents.

Gert-Johan Coetzee turns Miss SA stage into a fashion fantasy

Renowned South African designer Gert-Johan Coetzee made a stunning impact at the Miss South Africa pageant, showcasing his exceptional talent with an unforgettable opening sequence.

Each year, the Miss South Africa pageant brings new energy and inspiration, providing an opportunity to push boundaries and explore new design dimensions. Picture: Supplied

Eleven breathtaking gowns created by him transformed the stage into an extraordinary runway, captivating both audiences and viewers with his artistry.

‘She changed so many lives’: Tributes flood in for Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule

Tributes continue to pour in for Ukhozi FM presenter and Crown Gospel Music Awards founder Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule.

Crown Gospel Awards founder Zanele Mbokazi. Picture: Instagram/@mbokazizanele

Zanele’s husband, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule, confirmed her passing in a statement released on Monday.

Sascoc commits to providing more support for Olympic athletes

With the national squad having claimed six podium places in Paris, Team SA boss Leon Fleiser says more will be done to support South Africa’s Olympic athletes in an attempt to climb further up the medal table at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

The national 4x100m sprint relay team earned one of South Africa’s six medals at the Paris Olympics. Picture: Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

After securing only three medals at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 (one gold and two silver), Fleiser said team management were delighted with the all-round effort at the Paris Games which ended on Sunday, with the squad raking in one gold, three silver and two bronze to finish in a tie for 44th place in the final standings.

Pirates confirm Van Rooyen signing

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of right back Deano Van Rooyen from Stellenbosch FC.

Dean Van Rooyen has joined Orlando Pirates. Picture: Orlando Pirates

The 27 year-old joins on a three-year contract with another two year option.

The former Stellies captain will add to Jose Riveiro’s defensive options, as Pirates hope to succeed on both the domestic front and in this season’s Caf Champions League.

