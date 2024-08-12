Gert-Johan Coetzee turns Miss SA stage into a fashion fantasy

Renowned South African designer Gert-Johan Coetzee made a stunning impact at the Miss South Africa pageant, showcasing his exceptional talent with an unforgettable opening sequence.

Eleven breathtaking gowns created by him transformed the stage into an extraordinary runway, captivating both audiences and viewers with his artistry.

3D-printed innovation fused with timeless elegance

This year’s pageant seamlessly blended fashion and technology. Every fabric was meticulously crafted and printed in Gert-Johan’s studio, combining traditional techniques with cutting-edge innovation.

The 3D-printed elements on the gowns exemplify his commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining fashion.

Each piece was thoughtfully designed to highlight the unique personality of each contestant, ensuring their individuality shone through.

By merging tradition with technology, Gert-Johan and his team are not only creating fashion, but also narrating a story of innovation, pride, and empowerment.

These gowns are more than garments; they reflect the strength and beauty of South Africa and its people. Each dress is a masterpiece, showcasing Gert-Johan’s signature style and impeccable craftsmanship.

Every fabric was meticulously crafted and printed in Gert-Johan’s studio. Picture: Provided

Gert Johan’s ability to create garments that adorned the finalists and told a story was evident in every piece. The opening sequence affirmed Gert-Johan’s status as one of South Africa’s leading fashion designers and solidified his reputation as a visionary in the industry.

His style mirrors the evolving spirit of South Africa, and just as the nation evolves, so does his creative vision.

Gert-Johan pushes the boundaries

Each year, the Miss South Africa pageant brings new energy and inspiration, providing an opportunity to push boundaries and explore new design dimensions.

“I believe in embracing change, letting each year’s contestants and their unique stories guide my creativity. It’s about crafting gowns that celebrate their beauty while resonating with the vibrancy of our country.

“The thrill of creating something new each year drives me. Fashion is not just about following trends; it’s about setting them, being fearless in your expression, and inspiring others to see the world in a new light,” Gert Johan reflects on his trailblazing journey and show-stopping creations.

