Daily news update: Madonsela on Zuma, Nzimande Nsfas briefing, load shedding and more

News Today: 15 April 2024

Madonsela warns voting for ‘corrupt politicians like Zuma’ will bring SA to total collapse

Former president Jacob Zuma at the High Court in Johannesburg on 19 January 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

As the country prepares for the national and provincial elections, former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has warned South Africa against voting for corrupt politicians in next month’s polls, saying that if the likes of former President Jacob Zuma were brought back to public office, they’d bring the country into total collapse.

The elections scheduled for 29 May is expected to be the most hotly contested polls since the dawn of democracy 30 years ago.

Continue reading here

‘Detractors are celebrating’ – Nzimande says Nsfas troubles tarnish government’s reputation

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande at a media briefing in Pretoria on 23 January 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande has expressed concern over the negative impact the recent events surrounding the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) have had on both the institution and the government’s reputation.

This week, Nzimande announced his decision to dissolve the Nsfas board with immediate effect.

Continue reading here

Load shedding reprieve to continue until further notice – Eskom

South Africa will continue to be free from power cuts after Eskom announced that load shedding will remain suspended until further notice.

The country has not experienced any load shedding stages for 18 consecutive days – the longest stretch so far in 2024.

Most power cuts this year were at Stage 1 and 2, showing a shift from the more severe outages of the previous year.

Continue reading here

Man with 13 passports arrested after trying to bribe border officials during Easter – BMA

Border Management Authority (BMA) guards at the Beitbridge port of entry in Limpopo. Picture: GCIS

The Border Management Authority (BMA) says it intercepted nearly 4 000 people, including a man with 13 passports, who attempted to enter South Africa illegally during the Easter period.

Officials from the BMA briefed the media regarding its Easter operations on Sunday.

Continue reading here

City of Joburg appoints expert to probe spy claims, but ex-speaker says there’s no need for new investigation

Councillors in the City of Joburg council chambers in Braamfontein on 30 September 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The City of Johannesburg has announced yet another investigation into alleged spy claims made by members of Al-Jama-ah and other parties aligned to the government of local unity (GLU).

On Sunday, Joburg council speaker Margret Arnolds announced a new investigation led by legal expert Pule Seleka.

Continue reading here

WATCH: Malema urges Lenasia residents to reject political parties that support Israel

EFF leader Julius Malema speaking at the Lenasia Town Hall meeting on Saturday. Photo: X/@EFFGautengProv

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has urged the Muslim community of Lenasia to reject all political parties that support the Israeli government in its attack on Palestinians in Gaza.

Malema made the remarks during his Town Hall meeting, taking the party’s message of nationalisation, quality education for all, eradicating crime, load shedding and Israel’s attack on Gaza to residents of Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, on Saturday.

Continue reading here

Pirates, Sundowns avoid each other in Nedbank Cup semis draw

2024 Nedbank Cup. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The dream Nedbank Cup final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates remains on the cards after the big guns avoided each other in the semi-finals draw.

The draw was conducted at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

Continue reading here

SAHPRA recalls Benylin containing toxic, fatal compound, urges public not to panic

Picture: iStock

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has recalled two batches of Benylin cough syrup after high levels of diethylene glycol were discovered in the medicine.

Sahpra on Saturday said it had received a report from Nigeria’s National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control about the detection of high levels of the substance in Benylin.

Continue reading here

Safa lay complaint against Hawks for ‘unlawful’ raid

Safa president Danny Jordaan addressing the media at a press conference recently Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The South African Football Association (Safa) have lodged a letter of complaint with the oversight judge of the Hawks for what they termed illegal and unlawful raid by the investigative unit on their headquarters.

The Safa headquarters were raided by the Hawks last month in connection with allegations of fraud and theft amounting to R1.3m linked to the association’s president Danny Jordaan.

Continue reading here

Yesterday's News recap

