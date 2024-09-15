Daily news update: Mashatile ‘well’ after collapse | Water restrictions | Bullet-proof Ford Ranger

In today’s news, deputy president Paul Mashatile has returned to Gauteng after collapsing mid address at an event in Limpopo on Saturday.

A few hours earlier, OR Tambo airport police arrested an alleged Nigerian drug mule who had just arrived from São Paulo, Brazil.

Gauteng residents have also been told to limit their showers to three minutes and water their gardens after dark amid possible water shortages.

News today: 15 September 2024

WATCH: ‘Dehydrated’ deputy president Paul Mashatile collapses on stage

Mashatile was rushed out of an event in Limpopo on Saturday after he collapsed during an address.

Mashatile was attending the N’wamitwa Day celebrations in Tzaneen when he fell ill and had to be escorted off stage by security.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile collapsed during his address in Limpopo. Picture: GCIS

A video showing the collapse was shared on social media. In it, Mashatile is seen battling to speak as he looks down at his speech. Disorientated, he takes a short break before attempting to continue.

Seconds later he sways, collapses, and is caught by a security official.

Headphones hide cocaine: Nigerian drug mule busted at OR Tambo

National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps) Genl. Fannie Masemola, has reiterated his firm position that South Africa is not a safe haven for criminals. He vowed that anyone breaking the law will be tracked down, regardless of where they try to hide, and will face justice for their crimes.

The OR Tambo team inspected the headphones and discovered they were concealing cocaine. Picture: Saps

At the same time, Masemola praised the multidisciplinary team at OR Tambo International Airport for their relentless vigilance, which has led to significant results.

In the past two months alone, more than R13 million worth of drugs, including R12 million worth of cocaine, have been seized at the airport. Additionally, nine drug traffickers have been arrested during this period, all caught with the illegal substances in their possession.

Newborn with birth defect left in filth at Steve Biko Academic Hospital

A mother’s worst nightmare became a reality at Steve Biko Academic Hospital when she found her two-week-old baby covered in feces, only to be told by a nurse, “You can clean it yourself.”

Nicole Mans with little Cameron. Picture: Supplied

The shocking incident, involving a baby diagnosed with a rare birth defect, has sparked outrage, raising serious concerns about the state of care at the hospital.

PICTURES: Inside Pollsmoor Prisons

This week the Select Committee on Security and Justice visited Pollsmoor Correctional Services Centre to oversee the work of the Department of Correctional Services, its programmes, staffing, provincial challenges, infrastructure, fraud, overcrowding and combatting contraband.

The Admission Center during an oversight visit to Pollsmoor Correctional Centre on September 11, 2024 in Cape Town. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

The committee went on a walkabout of the prison, visiting selected areas including the virtual court facility, kitchen, correctional centre clinic, workshop and prison cells.

WATCH: Poet Jessica Mbangeni laid to rest in her hometown

Celebrated poet Jessica Mbangeni was laid to rest in her hometown of Ngqamakhwe in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

Jessica Mbangeni’s family confirmed her passing on Saturday, 31 August. Picture: Instagram

Mbangeni passed away after a short illness on the last Saturday of Women’s Month on August 31 in the age of 47.

Water crisis: Gauteng residents told to take 3 min showers and not water gardens until 8pm

Gardens and Gauteng government facilities may look a little drier this summer after Rand Water Group Chief Executive Sipho Mosai called for a temporary ban to save water.

Picture: iStock

The land-locked province has over 15.5 million residents in nearly 6 million households, stretching resources and threatening reserves.

Armoured Ford Ranger Raptor still miles ahead of VW Amarok

The bad guys are in for a tough time. The Ford Ranger Raptor has just added another accolade to its collection by becoming the country’s fastest rapid response double cab courtesy of SVI Engineering.

The fastest double cab bakkie in South Africa can now resist bullets too. Picture: Mark Jones

South Africa’s leading specialist manufacturer of armoured products now equips the go-anywhere, high-performance bakkie with a B4-level discreet armour kit.

And The Citizen Motoring got to road test it.

Are South Africans given priority free health care over foreign nationals? Minister clears the air

Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi has responded to questions over the treatment of foreign nationals in state hospitals and clinics.

Picture: iStock

Only around 15% of the population has medical aid or private health care. This means more than 53 million South Africans have to turn to one of the 3,888 public clinics, health centres and hospitals across the country.

‘If Rassie is best guy for the job, let him coach Boks for next 20 years’

Former Springbok and Bulls legend Naas Botha believes current Bok boss Rassie Erasmus should stay on as head coach of the national team for as long as possible.

Former Springbok captain Naas Botha, middle, former Bok coach Nick Mallet, left, and current Bok coach and former player Rassie Erasmus chat together. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Botha was talking at a Currie Cup trophy tour ahead of the semi-finals this weekend, with the Lions hosting the Cheetahs and Bulls welcoming the Sharks for two blockbuster clashes on the Highveld.

