Daily news update: EFF has ‘no tears’ for Gordhan | DA sends Gouws packing | Bela Bill signed

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, the EFF say former minister Pravin Gordhan died with his crimes unpunished, the DA has terminated the membership of MP Renaldo Gouws amid racism allegations, and President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the controversial Bela Bill through two clauses will not be implemented at this stage.

Also, the commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), is on precautionary suspension it has been reported that Siya Kolisi was not planning to continue playing Test rugby for the Springboks beyond last year’s world cup.

News today: 14 September 2024

EFF have ‘no tears’ at the death of former minister Pravin Gordhan

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has weighed in on the death of late former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan claiming he “died with his crimes unpunished”.

Late former Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Gallo Images / Jeffrey Abrahams

Gordhan’s family confirmed that he passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his family, closest friends and his “lifelong comrades in the liberation struggle” in the early hours of Friday morning.

DA terminates Renaldo Gouws’ membership

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has confirmed that the party’s Federal Executive has unanimously resolved to terminate Renaldo Gouws’ membership.

Renaldo Gouws. Picture: Renaldo Gouws/X

DA national spokesperson Willie Aucamp said Gouws has been formally informed of this decision.

Ramaphosa signs Bela Bill but puts two contentious clauses on hold

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday signed the Basic Education Laws Amendments (Bela) Bill into law but said it will not be fully implemented for three months to allow for more consultations over two contentious clauses.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signs the Bela Bill into law at the Union Buildings, Pretoria, on 13 September 2024. Picture: GCIS

The two clauses that will be further debated are around school admissions and language.

UIF commissioner suspended over R5 billion Thuja Holdings deal

Tebogo Maruping, the commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), is on precautionary suspension due to his involvement in the R5 billion deal with the fund and Thuja Holdings.

Suspended UIF commissioner, Tebogo Maruping speaks at Emperors Palace, Kempton Park, 29 November 2023, during the launch of digital platforms to help recover Covid-19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) funds as part of the “Follow the Money” project. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Minister of Employment and Labour Nomakhosazana Meth announced that Maruping’s precautionary suspension came after a briefing received from the acting director general Viwe Mlenzana.

WATCH: Roman’s Pizza clears air on employee cleaning used boxes on viral video

Fast food franchise Roman’s Pizza said it is investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident regarding the reuse of old pizza boxes at the Mayfield Square Shopping Centre in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.

Picture: Roman’s Pizza

This comes after a video was widely circulated on social media about the service at the franchised store.

‘The Showerhead’ Review: A must watch SA film that could’ve been told more broadly [VIDEO]

The Showerhead which comes out today in select cinemas details Jonathan ‘Zapiro’ Shapiro’s journey from his beginnings as a liberation artist and political detainee during apartheid, to his rise as a champion of freedom of expression.

Cartoonist Zapiro had a frank conversation with The Citizen about his film, The Showerhead. Picture: Wikus De Wet/Getty Images

The documentary is directed by US director, Craig Tanner who first approached Zapir about the project several years ago.

‘This is for the entire KwaNdebele nation’ – Dr Esther Mahlangu on new art studio in her community

In a bid to have a place to house Dr Esther Mahlangu’s artworks from her illustrious career, coal company Thungela handed over an art studio to the artist at her home in Mthambothini, KwaNdebele, Mpumalanga.

Artist Esther Mahlangu in the centre with a walking stick, at the handover of her studio in KwaNdebele, Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied

The frail and outspoken artist said she was pleased with the studio. “What can I say, I’m happy about this,” she said.

Racing boss reveals Kolisi was set to quit Test rugby

If reports out of France are to be believed then Siya Kolisi was not planning to continue playing Test rugby for the Springboks beyond the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Siya Kolisi in the colours of Racing 92. Picture: Thomas Samson/AFP

This is according to a report by AFP quoting Racing 92 director Stuart Lancaster, who said Kolisi was not planning on continuing to play international rugby once he’d joined the Paris-based club.

Proteas must experiment, but winning comes first, says Bavuma

Despite head coach Rob Walter experimenting with the national squad in the early stages of the World Cup cycle, as he looks ahead to the global showpiece on home soil in 2027, captain Temba Bavuma insists the Proteas are as determined as always to emerge triumphant in two one-day international (ODI) series against Afghanistan and Ireland starting next week.

Proteas ODI captain Temba Bavuma. Picture: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

Walter has given some opportunities to uncapped players for their campaign in the United Arab Emirates, with all-rounder Andile Simelane, top-order batter Jason Smith and seam bowler Ottniel Baartman all hoping to earn their first ODI caps.

Yesterday’s News recap

