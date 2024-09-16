Daily news update: IEC top brass getting an increase | Death at an airport | White lies

In today’s news, top Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) officials are set to get a salary increase that one MP argued will help them keep up with the rising cost of living.

Two SA airports reported deaths within hours of each other, leaving many shocked and police still on the search for answers.

We look at some of the white lies parents tell their children and explore some helpful tips to kick-start your retirement – even if you think it is too late.

News today: 16 September 2024

IEC top brass to get ‘cost of living’ salary increase: Here’s how much they will now earn

IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya and its commissioners will soon get a pay boost, in a move described as necessary to help them keep up with “the rising cost of living”.

IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya is set for a salary increase. Picture: Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi.

The Commission recommended a 3.8% salary increase for the officials, but President Cyril Ramaphosa reduced this to 3% retrospectively for the 2023/24 financial year and 2.5% for 2024/25.

ACSA confirms deaths at OR Tambo and King Shaka International Airports

Two people have died in separate incidents at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) in Johannesburg and King Shaka International Airport (KSIA) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Photo: ACSA

Acsa spokesperson Ernest Mulibana said both incidents are being investigated.

Home Affairs moves to ease wait at the border

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has officially introduced a new bill to help alleviate the hours-long delays at South African borders.

Freight trucks queue before the Komatipoort turn-off. Picture: Lowvelder

Research by the South African Institute of International Affairs in 2008 found that border delays in Southern Africa can stretch to 36 hours and cost the region hundreds of millions every year in lost revenue.

While these waiting times have reduced in recent years, a recent report by Business Unity South Africa found the average wait time at borders to still be over 13 hours.

OPINION: Athletes shouldn’t be disqualified for assisting each other

I’m all for rules, but only when the rules make sense, and sometimes they don’t.

Olerato Mosiloane approaches a struggling Emil Els during the boys’ U-15 race at the SA Cross Country Championships in Vanderbijlpark. Picture: Cecilia van Bers

One regulation in athletics that needs to be reconsidered is the one that prevents individuals in a race from assisting others.

Mashatile ‘in good health,’ but who is the ‘second lady’?

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has received a thorough medical assessment and is in good health, according to Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

Mashatile collapsed during his speech at the N’wamitwa Day celebrations near Tzaneen, Limpopo.

The couple’s wedding took place just days after Paul was inaugurated as South Africa’s new deputy president. Picture: X/Paul Mashatile

In photos shared on X before his collapse, Paul Mashatile was seen at a Limpopo event with his wife, Humile Mjongile. Arriving in a striking red pant-suit, Humile later switched to a more traditional outfit.

But who is this elegant, younger woman, and how did she come to be with the “2IC”?

Shot at while taking a wee: Manhunt on after fatal shooting

Police are searching for four suspects after a man was shot while relieving himself at the side of the road in Muvhenzhe village, Limpopo.

The deceased had multiple gunshot wounds. Picture: iStock

The incident happened at around 8 pm on Friday.

From tooth fairies to gum goblins: The white lies parents tell their children

Ever wondered what magical tales parents spin to keep their little ones in line? From convincing kids that gum will stick around for seven years to enchanting them with the lore of the Tooth Fairy, these charming white lies are as creative as they are harmless.

“If you touch a toad, you’ll get warts.” Picture: iStock

Dive into the whimsical world of parenting myths where bedtime monsters and mythical bunnies help shape childhood memories and keep the magic alive!

50 and still haven’t saved? Here’s how to kickstart your retirement plan today

You can start saving for retirement at 50 if for some reason you left this important part of your financial health so late. While you should start saving for retirement the first month you start working, you can still make a late life retirement savings plan.

Picture: iStock

The research show that by the ages of 45 to 49, 63% have a plan to save for retirement. Sheila-ann Robey, a certified financial planner at Liberty, says this shows that South Africans become financially wiser as they get older, but it also indicates that many people are setting up their savings plans later in life.

Yesterday’s News recap

