Daily news update: ‘Cash strapped’ Eskom, Zuma to launch book and Senzo Meyiwa case

Eskom Group Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer briefed the public on the power utility’s operating performance and the state of load shedding in South Africa.

As per Eskom’s System Status and Outlook report, some challenges include municipal debt and energy losses, as well as the cost of burning diesel – Eskom already spent nearly R11.2 billion on diesel this year.

Since April 1, 141 days of load shedding. Since April, South Africans had to endure 1 141 days of load shedding but load shedding is here to stay as Eskom is still experiencing a “capacity challenge”.

As per the report, the “high levels of unplanned outages remain a concern, however, we continue to drive our Reliability Maintenance Recovery Programme to reduce these”.

Photo: Michel Bega

Former president Jacob Zuma will be launching the second edition of his book Jacob Zuma Speaks, the words of a president.

The book is expected to be launched on Friday, at the Sharks Board in Umhlanga.

The launch comes just weeks ahead of the African National Congress’ (ANC) 55th elective conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg.

Jacob Zuma Speaks which was first released in late 2021, was supposed to be a tell-all book about his time in power.

However, the 271-page book – the first publication “endorsed” by Zuma – consisted merely of a collection of speeches given by the former president during his time in power, selected and commented on by the University of Zululand’s Professor Sipho Seepe and independent media consultant Kim Heller.

Ernest “Chicco” Twala. Photo: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Bafana Mahlangu

Slain Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa’s sister has confirmed that music mogul and businessman, Chicco Twala, visited the Meyiwa family over the weekend in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, days before the resumption of the soccer star’s murder trial.

Nomalanga Meyiwa confirmed this on Tuesday morning, in an interview with eNCA while attending the trial proceedings at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

While Meyiwa’s sister said she wasn’t home in KZN when Twala visited the family, she confirmed the music mogul met with Meyiwa’s mother, but she declined to divulge the details of the meeting.

“Yes, Mr Twala came to our family home for a visit at the weekend to see our mother.

Xoli (Lungelo Mpangase) and Sambulo (Sipho Ndolvu) on The Wife Showmax | Picture: Supplied

After trending at the top spot on Twitter with #TheWifeShowmax when it launched last Thursday, The Wife season three has set a new four-day viewing record on Showmax, breaking the record previously held by the multi-award-winning Showmax Original telenovela’s second season.

According to Showmax, early reviews for the third and final season are “glowing.”

This season has already introduced a number of new faces, including South African Film and Television Award winner Wiseman Mncube as Mqhele, taking over the iconic ‘National Husband’ role for which Bonko Khoza won the 2022 Best Actor Safta.

This #TheWifeShowmax’s lead couple, Qhawe (DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice winner Kwenzo Ngcobo) and Naledi (Gaisang K Noge), have also received plenty of praise, as has Lungelo Mpangase, who joins this season as Sambulo’s sharp-shooting new lover, Xoli.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 27, 2022 Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates his goal during the international friendly football match between Argentina and Jamaica at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Andres Kudacki / AFP)

Lionel Messi says he is cautious over Argentina’s chances as he prepares to lead the team at the World Cup, seeking to crown a glorious career by lifting the trophy in Qatar.

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo and the awkward handshake

The South American side have won the trophy twice — in 1978 and 1986 — with Messi a defeated finalist in 2014.

“We are very excited,” Messi said in an interview with CONMEBOL, the South American football federation.

“We have a very nice group that is very eager, but we think about going little by little. We know that World Cup groups are not easy.”