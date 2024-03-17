Daily news update: Mbalula criticises Zuma, ANC slammed over party funding, Joshlin Smith disappearance, and more

In today’s news update, the woman accused of being a sangoma involved in the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith has spoken out, while Al Jama-ah has hit out at the ANC over the passing of the Electoral Matters Amendment Bill.

Furthermore, Parliament says it needs more money to implement the State Capture Commission’s recommendations.

‘Zuma is the most destructive person to ANC’, says Mbalula ahead of MK party registration case

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 30 March 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the governing party is confident in its bid to have the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party deregistered as he took a swipe at former president Jacob Zuma.

The ANC and MK are embroiled in a legal battle, with case set to be heard by the Electoral Court, sitting in Bloemfontein, this coming Tuesday.

In their court papers, the ANC has contended that the MK’s logo resembled the ruling party’s former armed wing, uMkhonto weSizwe, which was disbanded in 1993.

Woman accused of being sangoma behind Joshlin Smith’s disappearance goes into hiding

Phumza Sigaqa in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on 13 March 2024. Sigaqa has since had the charges against her dropped as police continue to investigate the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Theo Jeptha

The woman accused of being a sangoma involved in the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith has recounted the fear and embarrassment she felt after being arrested.

Speaking to News24, Phumza Sigaqa said he had to go into hiding because the community now thinks of her as the sangoma who was involved in the trafficking of Joshlin.

The six-year-old went missing while playing outside her home in Middelpos informal settlement in Saldanha Bay on 19 February.

ANC accused of ‘threatening democracy’ by cutting funds to smaller parties

Al Jama-ah’s Ganief Hendricks at the 2024 state of the nation address (Sona) at Cape Town City Hall on 8 February 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas

The ANC has betrayed the principles of democracy, according the Al Jama-ah party.

The party is unhappy after National Assembly passed the Electoral Matters Amendment Bill on Tuesday.

The Political Party Funding Act (PPFA) is one of the changes that will come into effect after the Bill was passed.

Parliament says it has no money to implement state capture recommendations

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the State Capture Commission on 15 February 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

Parliament says it needs more money to meet its obligations – including the implementation of the State Capture Commission’s recommendations.

This was heard by the Joint Standing Committee on Financial Management on Friday.

Parliament said it is in discussions with Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana about its budget allocation.

‘They are fixing their own pockets’ – Malema says North West municipalities have collapsed under ANC

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema addressing supporters outside Randburg Magistrates Court on 29 September 2022. Picture: Sibongumenzi Sibiya

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has accused the African National Congress (ANC) enriching itself instead of providing services to residents in North West.

Malema was speaking at the EFF’s provincial manifesto launch held at the Boitekong Stadium in Rustenburg on Saturday.

Addressing EFF supporters, Malema spoke of the state of infrastructure as such roads in North West and criticised the ANC-led government for collapsing municipalities in the province.

‘ANC is lying, there’s no border patrol’: PA’s Kenny Kunene on SA-Lesotho border

Kenny Kunene. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)

Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene has accused the ANC government of lying about deploying officials at the South Africa-Lesotho border.

Kunene shared a video on social media of a PA campaign at the border between South Africa and Lesotho on Saturday.

The PA leader said this was concerning because the Border Management Authority (BMA) had assured South Africans earlier this year that the country’s borders were well secured.

Etzebeth set for Sharks return to try reverse team’s fortunes

Eben Etzebeth back in training for the Sharks earlier this week after recovering from knee surgery last month. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Springbok and Sharks enforcer Eben Etzebeth is nearing his return to the team after recovering from knee surgery last month and will be hoping that his presence will help lift the franchise after a dismal season in the United Rugby Championship (URC) so far.

The Sharks are rock bottom on the URC log and most likely out of the running for a place in the competition knockouts, with the top eight contesting the quarterfinals.

Pirates tame Lions to reach Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa celebrating his first goal with teammate Relebohile Mofokeng. (Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates sailed through to the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup after a convincing 4-0 victory over 10-man Hungry Lions at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Pirates, who are on a mission to defend their Ke Yona Cup title, have now scored 10 goals without conceding any in their last two games of the competition having thrashed Crystal Lake FC 6-0 in the last 32 round.

