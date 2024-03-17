Daily news update: Mbalula criticises Zuma, ANC slammed over party funding, Joshlin Smith disappearance, and more
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
General views of the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega
In today’s news update, the woman accused of being a sangoma involved in the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith has spoken out, while Al Jama-ah has hit out at the ANC over the passing of the Electoral Matters Amendment Bill.
Furthermore, Parliament says it needs more money to implement the State Capture Commission’s recommendations.
Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.
News Today: 17 March 2024
‘Zuma is the most destructive person to ANC’, says Mbalula ahead of MK party registration case
African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the governing party is confident in its bid to have the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party deregistered as he took a swipe at former president Jacob Zuma.
The ANC and MK are embroiled in a legal battle, with case set to be heard by the Electoral Court, sitting in Bloemfontein, this coming Tuesday.
In their court papers, the ANC has contended that the MK’s logo resembled the ruling party’s former armed wing, uMkhonto weSizwe, which was disbanded in 1993.
Continue reading here
Woman accused of being sangoma behind Joshlin Smith’s disappearance goes into hiding
The woman accused of being a sangoma involved in the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith has recounted the fear and embarrassment she felt after being arrested.
Speaking to News24, Phumza Sigaqa said he had to go into hiding because the community now thinks of her as the sangoma who was involved in the trafficking of Joshlin.
The six-year-old went missing while playing outside her home in Middelpos informal settlement in Saldanha Bay on 19 February.
Continue reading here
ANC accused of ‘threatening democracy’ by cutting funds to smaller parties
The ANC has betrayed the principles of democracy, according the Al Jama-ah party.
The party is unhappy after National Assembly passed the Electoral Matters Amendment Bill on Tuesday.
The Political Party Funding Act (PPFA) is one of the changes that will come into effect after the Bill was passed.
Continue reading here
Parliament says it has no money to implement state capture recommendations
Parliament says it needs more money to meet its obligations – including the implementation of the State Capture Commission’s recommendations.
This was heard by the Joint Standing Committee on Financial Management on Friday.
Parliament said it is in discussions with Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana about its budget allocation.
Continue reading here
‘They are fixing their own pockets’ – Malema says North West municipalities have collapsed under ANC
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has accused the African National Congress (ANC) enriching itself instead of providing services to residents in North West.
Malema was speaking at the EFF’s provincial manifesto launch held at the Boitekong Stadium in Rustenburg on Saturday.
Addressing EFF supporters, Malema spoke of the state of infrastructure as such roads in North West and criticised the ANC-led government for collapsing municipalities in the province.
Continue reading here
‘ANC is lying, there’s no border patrol’: PA’s Kenny Kunene on SA-Lesotho border
Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene has accused the ANC government of lying about deploying officials at the South Africa-Lesotho border.
Kunene shared a video on social media of a PA campaign at the border between South Africa and Lesotho on Saturday.
The PA leader said this was concerning because the Border Management Authority (BMA) had assured South Africans earlier this year that the country’s borders were well secured.
Continue reading here
Etzebeth set for Sharks return to try reverse team’s fortunes
Springbok and Sharks enforcer Eben Etzebeth is nearing his return to the team after recovering from knee surgery last month and will be hoping that his presence will help lift the franchise after a dismal season in the United Rugby Championship (URC) so far.
The Sharks are rock bottom on the URC log and most likely out of the running for a place in the competition knockouts, with the top eight contesting the quarterfinals.
Continue reading here
Pirates tame Lions to reach Nedbank Cup quarterfinals
Orlando Pirates sailed through to the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup after a convincing 4-0 victory over 10-man Hungry Lions at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Pirates, who are on a mission to defend their Ke Yona Cup title, have now scored 10 goals without conceding any in their last two games of the competition having thrashed Crystal Lake FC 6-0 in the last 32 round.
Continue reading here
Yesterday’s News recap
READ HERE: Suspects ‘killed’ Meyiwa on Kelly Khumalo’s order | Bid to stop Thabo Bester doccie fails | Lesetja Kganyago stays another 5 years